Rams vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Divisional Round (Can Eagles Cover?)
The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the Green Bay Packers while the Los Angeles Rams were able to upset the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Now, the two teams will face each other in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
The two teams have met once already this season when the Eagles took down the Rams by a score of 37-20 in Week 12. Saquon Barkley torched the Los Angeles defense, going for 255 and two touchdowns on the ground.
Will Barkley lead the Eagles to another win and a berth in the NFC Championship? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll predict the final score.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +6 (-110)
- Eagles -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams: +225
- Eagles: -278
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-115)
- UNDER 43.5 (-105)
The Eagles originally opened as 6.5-point favorites but the line has since scooched down a half point to Eagles -6. The total has decreased two points from the opening number, down to 43.5 from 45.5.
Rams vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
In the divisional round edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59," I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Eagles on Sunday afternoon:
The Rams beating the Vikings was a case of Los Angeles taking on a regressing team playing their worst football of the season more so than a case of the Rams catching fire. I'm still not sold on this Rams team that ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play, 15th in EPA per Play, and 23rd in opponent EPA per Play.
Meanwhile, the Eagles rank fourth, sixth, and third in those categories.
It's also worth noting that Saquon Barkley racked up a blistering 255 yards on the ground against the Rams when these two teams met in the regular season and I've seen no indication that Los Angeles has solved that issue. Philadelphia is too complete a team for the Rams to deal with.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to go against the line movement and take the OVER. We saw 57 points be scored in the first meeting between these two teams and I wouldn't be surprised to see a similar score. Matt Stafford may not be having the best season of his career, but he knows how to turn it on in the playoffs as he proved on Monday night against the Vikings.
The Eagles win and cover but the Rams find a way to put some points on the board.
Final score prediction: Eagles 30, Rams 21
