Rams vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (Fade Bryce Young)
The Carolina Panthers are very much in the mix to win the NFC South this season as the Buccaneers continue to stumble, but they'll have to try to upset arguably the best team in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 13.
Rams vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bryce Young UNDER 196.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Kyren Williams OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Bryce Young UNDER 196.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I ranked Bryce Young to go UNDER his passing yards total as my No. 10 player prop for Week 13:
Bryce Young has had two monster performances this season, but he has failed to go over 200 yards in nine of his 11 starts this season. Now, he's in for arguably his toughest game yet when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams' defense. They rank second in opponent dropback EPA, and they allow just 5.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks fifth in the league. The Panthers' only hope is running the football, so I think this is going to be another bad performance from Young.
Kyren Williams OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Panthers' run defense hasn't been as good as it was early in the season. They now rank 21st in opponent rush EPA while allowing 4.3 yards per rush. I'm surprised to see Kyren Williams' rushing yards total as low as it is, considering he's averaging 72.4 rushing yards per game this season, and with this game potentially being a lopsided affair in favor of the Rams, they may lean on the run game in the second half to close things out.
Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Colby Parkinson has seen some increased action of late, including scoring a touchdown in three straight games. Now, he gets to face a Panthers' defense that has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. That marks Parkinson a great bet to score at +220 odds.
