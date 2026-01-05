Rams vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
The Los Angeles Rams are the biggest favorites of the NFL Wild Card Round as they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Los Angeles finished their 12-5 season with a 37-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 18. Meanwhile, the Panthers lost their last two games, but won the NFC South anyway.
The Panthers took down the Rams once already this season as big home underdogs. Can they do it again?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Wild Card Round.
Rams vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -10.5 (-105)
- Panthers +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -575
- Panthers +425
Total
- 46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rams vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 10
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams record: 12-5
- Panthers record: 8-9
Rams vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Rams are 12-5 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 10-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 10-7 in the Rams' games this season.
- The UNDER is 10-7 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Rams are 6-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 5-3 against the spread at home this season.
Rams vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Davante Adams – questionable
- Kevin Dotson – questionable
- Josh Wallace – questionable
- Terrance Ferguson – questionable
- Jordan Whittington – questionable
- Shaun Dolac – questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Robert Rochell – questionable
- Claudin Cherelus – questionable
- Tershawn Wharton – questionable
- Bobby Brown III – questionable
Rams vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford saw his MVP stock fall after a loss in Atlanta and a big game from Drake Maye, but the Rams quarterback is once again back atop the NFL MVP odds at the end of the regular season. He’s going to need to be at his best in the playoffs, even against an opponent like the Panthers.
Stafford led the NFL this season with 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns. He only threw eight interceptions, but two of them came in Carolina back in Week 13. The Panthers held Stafford to 243 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 28 passing in that one.
Since then, though, Stafford has thrown for at least 259 yards in each game with a total of 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Panthers’ passing defense has been strong in recent weeks. We’ll see if that can hold up against the MVP favorite.
Rams vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
This isn’t going to be as easy as it might look for the Rams. Sure, they’re the much better team and should easily beat the Panthers, but many people also thought that back in November.
The Rams went just 5-4 on the road this season, while the Panthers were 5-3 at home (3-6 on the road). Los Angeles has won just one of its last four road games, including back-to-back losses in Seattle and Atlanta.
I have to take the 10.5 points with the Panthers at home.
Pick: Panthers +10.5 (-115)
