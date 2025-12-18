Rams vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 16 (Bet on JSN)
Two of the best teams in the NFC will face off on Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Rams and MVP favorite Matthew Stafford hit the road to play the Seattle Seahawks in primetime.
This is the second meeting between these teams, as the Rams knocked off Seattle in a close game earlier this season thanks to four interceptions from Sam Darnold. Oddsmakers are expecting another close game on Thursday, so why don’t we bet on some player props as well?
There are a ton of intriguing players to bet on in the prop market, including Offensive Player of the Year favorite Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Matthew Stafford – the MVP favorite – has also been a great prop option this season, leading the NFL in touchdown passes. However, he’s down one of his top targets, and his favorite red zone target, with Davante Adams (hamstring) doubtful for this matchup.
Here’s a look at my three favorite props for this game and their latest odds with a ton at stake in the NFC West.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Seahawks
- Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-103)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-121)
- Blake Corum UNDER 40.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-103)
I’m shocked to see Matthew Stafford at -103 to throw multiple scores in this game, even with Adams banged up.
The star quarterback has thrown 37 touchdowns in 14 games this season, including a two-score game in his lone meeting with the Seahawks. Stafford has 12 games in 2025 with multiple touchdown passes, including eight games in a row.
So, this is a massive value – even against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Seattle has only allowed 17 passing scores this season, and it ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass. Still, Stafford has thrown the ball a ton near the goal line, and he still has Puka Nacua as an option on the outside in this matchup.
I’m buying him at this discounted number on Thursday night.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-121)
Through 14 games this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been targeted 130 times, reeling in 96 passes for an NFL-best 1,541 receiving yards.
The Seahawks star has nine catches for 105 yards (on 12 targets) in his last meeting with the Rams, and he’s picked up at least seven grabs in 10 of his 14 games this season.
Los Angeles is eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Smith-Njigba has been a matchup nightmare all season long, going over 100 yards in eight different games.
He’s also been targeted at least nine times in 10 of his games this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop. He’s worth a look with Seattle looking to move into the top spot in the NFC.
Blake Corum UNDER 40.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Second-year running back Blake Corum has carved a nice role for the Rams this season, rushing for 621 yards and averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He’s coming off playing a season-high 45.8 percent of the snaps for L.A., but I think he’s a fade candidate in Week 16.
While Corum has had a role behind Kyren Williams this season, the latter is still the lead back in this committee. Now, the Rams are taking on the No. 1 defense in EPA/Rush this season, as Seattle is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.
Corum has cleared 40.5 rushing yards in seven games (including his last three), but he ran for just 10 yards on eight carries in his lone matchup with Seattle.
The Michigan product also only has five games with double-digit carries this season, so his role may end up being smaller than expected, especially if the Rams fall behind.
Against a tough run defense, I think the UNDER is the play for Corum in Week 16.
