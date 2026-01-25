Rams vs. Seahawks Odds: Total Drops Again Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Could we see a low-scoring, defensive game in the NFC Championship?

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are facing off for the third time this season, and the total in this game (now 45.5) is has dropped considerably compared to where it was early in the week.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the total has fallen to 45.5, with the OVER (-112) slightly favored. However, when the odds for this matchup came out on Sunday night last week, the total was set at 47.5. So, it seems that the sportsbooks are expecting a lower-scoring game, despite DraftKings reporting that 75 percent of the bets on the total have come on the OVER.

The two meetings between Seattle and Los Angeles during the regular season could not have gone more differently. The Rams won the first meeting in Seattle 21-19, as they picked off Sam Darnold four times, but struggled to really get their offense going in that matchup.

Then, in Week 16, the Seahawks stormed back to beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime in what was an offensive explosion on both sides. MVP favorite Matthew Stafford has been able to pick apart the Seattle defense at times, and Darnold came up big in the fourth quarter and overtime on the Week 16 win.

Darnold is dealing with an oblique injury, and will have a pain-killing injection to help him play on Sunday, which could be a reason why the total is dropping in this matchup. Still, a two-point swing is pretty sizable for a game that doesn't appear to have any severe weather factors.

This season, the OVER is 10-8 in the Seahawks' 18 games (including playoffs) and 11-8 in the Rams' 19 games (also including playoffs). It's possible that the total dropping a couple of points could end up pushing yet another game over on Sunday night.

