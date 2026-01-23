Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bet for NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will face off in as big a rubber match as you'll find in the NFL. The two NFC West teams split their regular-season series, and now they'll face off for a third time in the NFC Championship with a berth in Super Bowl 60 on the line.

Just three combined points separated the two teams in their regular season matchups, and the point spread indicates we could be in for another nail-biter. Let's take a look at the odds and then dive into everything you need to know to bet on Sunday's marquee matchup.

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams +2.5 (-110)

Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams +124

Seahawks -148

Total

OVER 46.5 (-115)

UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Rams vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, January 25

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Rams Record: 12-5

Seahawks Record: 14-3

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

Rams are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games

The OVER is 7-1 in the Rams' last eight games

Rams are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Seahawks

Rams are 6-0 ATS in their last six games played in Seattle

Seahawks are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games

The UNDER is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams

Rams vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

Rams Injury Report

Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB - Questionable

Byron Young, LB - Questionable

Quentin Lake, S - Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR

Shaun Dolac, LB - IR

Rob Havenstein, OT - IR

Seahawks Injury Report

Robbie Ouzts, FB - Questionable

Sam Darnold, QB - Questionable

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

Zach Charbonnet, RB - Out

Josh Jones, G - Questionable

Rams vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bet

Kenneth Walker III OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Kenneth Walker to go over his rushing total as my favorite prop bet for Championship Sunday:

With Zach Charbonet sidelined this week, Kenneth Walker is expected to get the bulk of work for the Seattle Seahawks. He could have a great matchup ahead of him, too, as he gets to face a Rams defense that has regressed in the final stretch of the season. Overall, they have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, an average mark at best.

People don't realize just how much the Seahawks run the ball. 50.61% of their offensive plays are running plays, which is the second-highest run play rate in the NFL. Walker is going to get plenty of work, and he has a chance to rack up the yards against a Rams defense that has been subpar at best of late.

Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

In this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm backing the Seahawks as short favorites:

This game is a matchup between the top two teams in DVOA, and just three points separated them in both previous meetings, with each team winning once. For the rubber match, I'm going to lay the 2.5 points on the Seahawks.

We haven't seen the best version of the Rams since their Week 15 win against the Lions. In fact, they finished the season on a 3-3 run with losses to the likes of the Panthers and Falcons. They also barely scraped both the Panthers and Bears in the first two rounds of the playoffs, teams that are far less talented than the Rams. They were outgained by Chicago, 5.1 yards per play to 4.4 yards per play.

Dating back to Week 13, the Rams' defense has ranked just 18th in opponent yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won eight straight games and looked as impressive as ever in the divisional round against the 49ers. Their defense leads the NFL in opponent EPA per play and is second in opponent success rate since Week 13.

Keep an eye on special teams, an area in which the Seahawks have a huge advantage over the Rams. They rank second in special teams DVOA, while the Rams rank 26th. If you don't think it matters, just remember the last time these two teams met when a punt return touchdown by the Seahawks sparked their comeback, resulting in a win.

The Seahawks have the momentum, the home-field advantage, and the better special teams. Give me Seattle to cover.

Pick: Seahawks -2.5 (-110) via DraftKings

