Rams vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can LA Cover?)
The Los Angeles Rams edged out the Houston Texans in a low-scoring contest at SoFi Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the year 1-0. They’ll look to stay undefeated in Week 2 by knocking off their second straight AFC South team at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans’ offense looked abysmal against the Denver Broncos over the weekend despite adding the top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft in Cam Ward over the offseason. They’ll need to bounce back in a big way to avoid dropping to 0-2.
The Rams are 5.5-point favorites ahead of kickoff and covered in their first game of the season, but the Titans are also 1-0 against the spread this year.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between Los Angeles and Tennessee.
Rams vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -5.5 (-108)
- Titans +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rams: -230
- Titans: -190
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The odds have shifted in favor of the Rams since the lines for this matchup opened. Los Angeles was initially favored by 4.5 points and the total has dropped from 45.5 points to 41.5.
Oddsmakers appear to expect the visitors to win another low-scoring contest by at least a touchdown, and Sean McVay’s history against the Rams makes that outcome seem likely.
The Rams are 49-43-2 against the spread under McVay as favorites.
Rams vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
The Rams only put 14 points on the board against the Texans in Week 1 but were able to showcase one of their elite weapons in Puka Nacua. The star wideout hauled in a league-high 10 receptions for 130 yards in his first outing of the year and should be able to move the chains with ease against the Titan as well.
Los Angeles should improve its offensive output against a lesser opponent. Especially if Kyren Williams and Davante Adams get going alongside Nacua. The Rams came away with touchdowns on two of their three red zone trips against Houston and can create more opportunities than that against Tennessee.
The Titans lacked efficiency on offense in Week 1 and likely would’ve had several chances to score more than 12 points had the receiving corps not dropped routine passes in key situations against the Broncos.
Denver boasted the NFL’s third-best scoring defense last season and Tennessee should be able to find more of a rhythm against a lesser defense on its home turf. Ward and company might not cover, but they can iron out some of the kinks in Week 2 to and bring more production to the table.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 24, Titans 17
