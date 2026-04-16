Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16

The Athletics are 10-8 through the first three weeks of the season, good for first place in the American League West. They've already won two straight games against the Texas Rangers, and can now win their four-game series when the two teams wrap things up on Thursday afternoon.

If the Rangers can win, they'll tie the series and draw even with the Athletics for first place in the division.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's pivotal game.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+135)

Athletics +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Rangers -118

Athletics -102

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jack Leiter, RHP (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Athletics: Jacob Lopez, LHP (1-1, 7.43 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 9-9

Athletics record: 10-8

Rangers vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet

Jacob Lopez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-109)

The Rangers have struggled significantly when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have the highest strikeout rate vs. lefties at 32.2%, which is 1.4% higher than any team. Tonight, they'll face Jacob Lopez, a lefty who has recorded 11 combined strikeouts across his previous two starts. Let's bet the OVER on his strikeout total of 5.5.

Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

It's hard to look past the Rangers' numbers against lefties this season. Not only do they have the highest strikeout total against lefties, which I wrote about above, but they have a batting average of .182 and a wRC+ of 49. Those numbers are beyond horrific, which is bad news for them despite them facing a lefty starter who has struggled giving up runs through his first three starts.

It's not like the Rangers have a significant advantage in starting pitching either. Jack Leiter has also struggled this season, sporting a 4.91 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP through his first three starts.

I'm going to back the Athletics as slight home underdogs this afternoon.

Pick: Athletics -102 via DraftKings

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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