Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16
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The Athletics are 10-8 through the first three weeks of the season, good for first place in the American League West. They've already won two straight games against the Texas Rangers, and can now win their four-game series when the two teams wrap things up on Thursday afternoon.
If the Rangers can win, they'll tie the series and draw even with the Athletics for first place in the division.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's pivotal game.
Rangers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+135)
- Athletics +1.5 (-163)
Moneyline
- Rangers -118
- Athletics -102
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-105)
Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jack Leiter, RHP (1-1, 4.91 ERA)
- Athletics: Jacob Lopez, LHP (1-1, 7.43 ERA)
Rangers vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 16
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network
- Rangers record: 9-9
- Athletics record: 10-8
Rangers vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
- Jacob Lopez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-109)
The Rangers have struggled significantly when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have the highest strikeout rate vs. lefties at 32.2%, which is 1.4% higher than any team. Tonight, they'll face Jacob Lopez, a lefty who has recorded 11 combined strikeouts across his previous two starts. Let's bet the OVER on his strikeout total of 5.5.
Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
It's hard to look past the Rangers' numbers against lefties this season. Not only do they have the highest strikeout total against lefties, which I wrote about above, but they have a batting average of .182 and a wRC+ of 49. Those numbers are beyond horrific, which is bad news for them despite them facing a lefty starter who has struggled giving up runs through his first three starts.
It's not like the Rangers have a significant advantage in starting pitching either. Jack Leiter has also struggled this season, sporting a 4.91 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP through his first three starts.
I'm going to back the Athletics as slight home underdogs this afternoon.
Pick: Athletics -102 via DraftKings
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets