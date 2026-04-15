Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Texas Rangers and Athletics continue their four-game series on Wednesday night. Texas took the opener 8-1, but the A’s got revenge with a 2-1 victory last night.

The A's had a five-game winning streak prior to the series-opening loss, while Texas has been up and down as of late.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. A's on Wednesday, April 15.

Rangers vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+149)

A's +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Rangers +102

A's -122

Total

9.5 (Over -123/Under -106)

Rangers vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

A's: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.27 ERA)

Rangers vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): RSN, NBCSCA+

Rangers record: 9-8

A's record: 9-8

Rangers vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

A's Best MLB Prop Bet

Shea Langeliers OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-148)

Shea Langeliers is off to a fantastic start for the A’s this season. He’s hitting .297 (19 for 64) with two doubles and five home runs, helping him to a .910 OPS.

The catcher typically hits in the top third of the A’s order, and we all know how hitter-friendly their ballpark is. Langeliers has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last six games and five of his last eight.

Rangers vs. A's Prediction and Pick

The Rangers and A’s are two of the lower-scoring teams this season. Texas has 68 runs in 17 games (4.0 runs per game) and the A’s have 66 runs in 17 contests.

I can’t trust either of these offenses to put up runs, even at the A’s ballpark. Kumar Rocker and J.T. Ginn have been solid thus far, so I’ll take the UNDER after a 2-1 final score last night.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-106)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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