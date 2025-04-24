Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 24
The A’s picked up a big win on Wednesday night to even their series with the Texas Rangers, and the two squads will play a rubber match on Thursday night.
The A’s are set as home underdogs in this matchup, but they did pick up their third win at home in the 2025 season last night.
This is a tough matchup, though, as the Rangers have ace Jacob deGrom on the mound for the fifth time this season. The two-time Cy Young award winner has a 3.32 ERA this season, but he has been knocked around in a few starts as well.
Can the A’s steal the series against the first-place team in the AL West?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s late-night matchup.
Rangers vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+102)
- A’s +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Rangers: -148
- A’s: +124
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rangers vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.32 ERA)
- A’s: J.T. Ginn (1-1, 3.60 ERA)
Rangers vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 24
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, RSN
- Rangers record: 14-10
- A’s record: 11-13
Rangers vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Soderstrom to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Soderstrom is a great bet on Thursday:
Tyler Soderstrom is having a great season for the A’s, as he’s already hit nine home runs (eight against right-handed pitching) entering Thursday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers.
For a player that has nine homers on the season, Soderstorm is interestingly priced at +500 in this matchup against Jacob deGrom.
Usually, deGrom would not be a pitcher to target in this market, but he’s allowed five homers in four starts in 2025. Soderstrom has also dominated against right-handed pitching, hitting .304 with a .681 slugging percentage.
He’s undervalued at this price on Thursday.
Rangers vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I think the A’s are live to pull off the upset here.
In his four starts, deGrom has a decent ERA, but his FIP is up over 5.00 and he ranks in just the 48th percentile in pitching run value, per Statcast.
Now, Ginn has only made two starts this season, so I don’t want to act like he’s in line to throw a gem, but these offenses have been vastly different in 2025.
The A’s rank fourth in MLB in OPS, eighth in hits and 14th in runs scored. The Rangers, on the other hand, are just 25th in OPs, 26th in hits and 27th in runs scored. As a result, they’re just 2-2 in deGrom’s outings and have only given him more than three runs of support in one game this season.
Plus, the A’s are one of the best teams on the run line this season, going 14-10 through their first 24 games.
Since the run line odds are favorable, I’ll give myself a little cushion and back the A’s to cover for the 15th time this season.
Pick: A’s +1.5 (-122 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.