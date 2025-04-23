Rangers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
The Texas Rangers took their series opener with the A’s on Tuesday night, moving to 14-9 on the season.
Now, the first-place Rangers are underdogs on Wednesday against an A’s team that is just 2-8 at home in the 2025 season.
A reason why may be the A’s starting pitcher, as lefty JP Sears (3.13 ERA) gets the ball in this game. He’ll be opposed by former first-round pick Kumar Rocker, who has struggled in his first MLB season, posting a 6.38 ERA in four starts.
Still, the underdog may be worth looking at on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of my pick for this game, the latest odds and more on April 23.
Rangers vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+150)
- A’s +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Rangers: -108
- A’s: -112
Total
- 9 (Over -122/Under +102)
Rangers vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Kumar Rocker (1-2, 6.38 ERA)
- A’s: JP Sears (2-2, 3.13 ERA)
Rangers vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, RSN
- Rangers record: 14-9
- A’s record: 10-13
Rangers vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kumar Rocker OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-170)
This season, Rocker has allowed 23 hits in 18.1 innings of work, giving up at least five hits in all four of his outings.
He could be in line to give up five or more hits again on Wednesday, as the A’s have been a solid offense in 2025, ranking eighth in hits, eighth in batting average and sixth in OPS.
Rocker has not pitched well enough this season to trust him in this market on Wednesday.
Rangers vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Rangers can win a second straight game against the A’s tonight:
The A’s dropped to 2-8 at home in the 2025 season on Tuesday night, losing their series opener with the Texas Rangers.
After a slow start to the season offensively, Texas has come on as of late, ranking 12th in MLB in OPS over the last 15 days. That bodes well for the Rangers heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against JP Sears (3.13 ERA, 4.07 FIP).
While Texas is countering with Kumar Rocker (6.38 ERA), Rocker actually has a better FIP than Sears and has given up three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings.
The A’s have been awful at home, and their bullpen is one of the worst in baseball, posting a 4.45 ERA this season.
With the Rangers’ bats heating up, I think they’re worth a shot as road underdogs on Wednesday.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.