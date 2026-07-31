Rangers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Houston Astros return home for a three-game set against the Texas Rangers starting on Friday night on Apple TV.

The Astros are back up to .500 after a 5-1 road trip, including a sweep in Anaheim to end it. Houston has now won eight of its last nine games overall.

On the other hand, Texas lost its last two games in Tampa Bay after winning four of its previous five contests. The Rangers are just barely ahead of the Astros at 55-54.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Astros on Friday, July 31.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-198)

Astros -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Rangers +109

Astros -131

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rangers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05 ERA)

Astros: Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi is looking to build on a great start last time out. He allowed one run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings against the Mariners. The veteran also threw seven shutout innings in Houston back in May, but then yielded five runs in seven frames against the Astros just over a week later.

Hunter Brown bounced back in a big way in his last start, throwing seven shutout innings against the White Sox. This came after allowing 13 runs in 14.2 innings in his previous three outings. He allowed three runs in six innings against Texas earlier this month.

Rangers vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Rangers record: 55-54

Astros record: 55-55

Rangers vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Joc Pederson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+108)

Joc Pederson should be back in the lineup tonight after sitting out the last two games. He saw his nine-game hitting streak come to a close in a pinch-hitting spot, but he went 14 for 36 with four home runs and four doubles during that stretch.

Pederson is 3 for 9 with a home run against Brown in his career, and has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight starts and eight of his last nine.

Rangers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

We have a great pitching matchup tonight in Houston, but these bullpens are both in the middle of the pack.

I’m going to go with the 1st 5 Innings UNDER tonight. Eovaldi and Brown are both coming off fantastic starts, and they’ve also fared well against these foes this season.

I’ll play it safer with the UNDER 4.5, but the UNDER 3.5 at +110 is viable as well.

Pick: 1st 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-154)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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