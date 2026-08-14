Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14
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The Texas Rangers and Athletics are both looking to get back on track when they meet up for a weekend set in Sacramento.
The Rangers had won four in a row and five of six, but then scored just four runs in their last three games against the Angels.
Meanwhile, the A’s returned home only to get swept by the Rays this week. They’ve now lost 12 of their last 14 games, and suffered another blow with Nick Kurtz hitting the shelf due to a thumb injury.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Athletics on Friday, Aug. 14.
Rangers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+144)
- Athletics +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Rangers -106
- Athletics -102
Total
- 9.5 (Over -104/Under -116)
Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Kumar Rocker (4-9, 4.46 ERA)
- Athletics: Gage Jump (5-7, 4.46 ERA)
Kumar Rocker danced around trouble two starts ago, allowing just three runs despite giving up 10 hits in 5.1 innings to the Astros. However, the O’s tagged him for six runs on seven hits in just three innings last time out. The right-hander has allowed four runs in 10.2 innings against the A’s this season.
Gage Jump is looking to build on arguably the best start of his career last time out. He did allow two runs on six hits, but also struck out 11 in six innings of work against a red-hot Boston squad. This will be his first start against Texas.
Rangers vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 14
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): CW33, NBCSCA
- Rangers record: 60-62
- Athletics record: 47-74
Rangers vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets
Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Soderstrom OVER 1.5 Bases (+110)
Tyler Soderstrom is never going to be a batting champion, but his hits typically go for extra bases.
The slugger does have a hit in all 10 games this month, though, going 11 for 38 with two home runs, one triple, and five doubles. He’s gone OVER 1.5 bases in five straight games and eight of his last 10.
Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
The Rangers have a lot more to play for than the A’s, but that hasn’t shown as of late.
Still, I like the Rangers tonight as slight favorites. The A’s are only 21-39 at home, and Texas is 16-13 vs. LHP (44-49 vs. RHP).
Pick: Rangers -106
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop