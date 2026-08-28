Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 28

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they open up their series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Brewers lost their first game at Citi Field before putting up eight runs in each of the last two. Meanwhile, the Rangers lost their last two games against the White Sox after winning four of their previous five contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Brewers on Friday, Aug. 28.

Rangers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-123)

Brewers -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Rangers +188

Brewers -203

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rangers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Cody Bradford (0-2, 3.05 ERA)

Brewers: Logan Henderson (8-2, 2.60 ERA)

Cody Bradford has been impressive in his first starts in nearly two years after missing all of last season due to an elbow injury. He’s yet to allow more than three runs in a start, yielding two runs in four innings against the A’s and 5.1 frames against the Angels in his last two outings.

Logan Henderson has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts, throwing seven innings against the Dodgers and six against Atlanta. He’ll get an easier matchup tonight at home against Texas.

Rangers vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): RSN, BREW

Rangers record: 66-68

Brewers record: 83-51

Rangers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Vaughn OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-111)

Andrew Vaughn is riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 13 for 32 (.406) in that span. He’ll get another start tonight against a southpaw as he’s batting .359 with a 1.030 OPS against left-handed pitching this season.

Vaughn has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in over half of his starts this season, and he should be able to keep that up against a southpaw at home tonight.

Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers scored eight runs in each of their last two games to win their series at Citi FIeld, while the Rangers allowed double-digit runs in each of their last two contests to lose their road series against the White Sox.

Milwaukee is back at home where it’s an impressive 45-24 this season, while Texas is just 30-39 on the road.

Cody Bradford may be able to keep Texas in the game for a handful of innings, but Logan Henderson gives Milwaukee an advantage on the mound, and the Brewers have a much better team around him.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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