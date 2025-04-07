Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs are both in first place in their respective divisions as they begin a series on Monday night in Chicago.
Nathan Eovaldi, who spun a four-hit shutout in his last game against the Cincinnati Reds, is back on the mound for Texas to take on lefty Justin Steele, who has gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 season.
The Rangers faded last season after winning the World Series in 2023, but they appear poised to be back in the playoff mix after an 8-2 start.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Rangers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-225)
- Cubs -1.5 (+185)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +110
- Cubs: -130
Total
- 6 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rangers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20 ERA)
- Chicago: Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA)
Rangers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ and RSN
- Rangers record: 8-2
- Cubs record: 7-5
Rangers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Earlier today, I broke down in SI Betting’s daily home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Wyatt Langford is worth a look on Monday night:
Texas Rangers youngster Wyatt Langford has three home runs already in the 2025 season, and he’s in a great spot to add another on Monday.
Texas is taking on the Chicago Cubs and left-handed pitcher Justin Steele, who has gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 campaign. Steele has given up five homers in three starts, posting a 6.89 ERA and 6.34 FIP. He’s given up 18 hits in 15.2 innings, ranking in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.
That sets up well for Langford and the Rangers offense, and Langford has crushed left-handed pitching in his career, slugging .544 against southpaws compared to just .391 against righties.
He’s also homered eight times in just 103 career at bats against left-handed pitching. At +600, he’s certainly worth a shot in this market on Monday.
Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Eovaldi tossed a gem in his last outing, but this total is way too low given how poorly Steele has pitched this season.
The lefty has allowed 12 runs and 18 hits in just 15.2 innings of work this season, and the Cubs have combined for nine or more runs in each of his outings. Chicago’s bullpen has been suspect as well, posting a 5.18 ERA – bottom 10 in the league – in 2025.
Chicago also ranks No. 1 in MLB in runs scored and in the top 10 in the league in OPS this season, so this won’t be an easy matchup for Eovaldi and the Rangers.
A total this low should be reserved for a matchup between two true aces. Let’s root for runs in this interleague matchup.
Pick: OVER 6 (-108 at DraftKings)
