Rangers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

An intriguing rubber match is set for Wednesday afternoon, as the Texas Rangers look to win their series with the Colorado Rockies, who have fallen to last in the NL West standings.

Texas is under .500 in the 2026 season, but it is just one game out of first place in the struggling AL West, and it’s favored on the road on Wednesday.

Texas has righty Jack Leiter (4.35 ERA) on the mound against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who has been rocked in four straight starts since returning from a short stint on the injured list.

Colorado is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and the Rangers dominated Game 2 of this series, winning 10-0.

So, who should we bet on the series finale?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick for this interleague showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Rangers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+113)

Rockies +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Rangers: -136

Rockies: +113

Total

10 (Over -117/Under -103)

Rangers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jack Leiter (1-4, 4.35 ERA)

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 7.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 23-25

Rockies record: 19-30

Rangers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Jung to Hit a Home Run (+505)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Jung is an elite prop target vs. Colorado:

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is hitting .298 with five homers in the 2026 season, though most of his damage has been done against right-handed pitching.

Despite that, I like Jung at +505 against Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who has been rocked in every start since he came off the injured list. Freeland has a 7.22 ERA this season, and he’s allowed four or more runs in four straight starts, including six or more runs in every outing in the month of May.

Freeland ranks in the 15th percentile in expected ERA, the sixth percentile in expected batting average against and the 40th percentile in ground-ball percentage. He’s allowed seven home runs in eight outings.

To top it off, Jung is 3-for-5 with a home run and a 1.800 OPS against Freeland in his career. The Rangers third baseman is a steal at this price, especially since Colorado’s bullpen has also struggled to limit home runs, giving up 27 in 2026.

Rangers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

The Rangers scored 10 runs on Tuesday night, yet that game still wouldn’t have gone OVER today’s total of 10.

So, even with two struggling starters on the mound, I’m going to take a side in this matchup – and it’s Texas.

Leiter is coming off seven innings of one-run ball against the Houston Astros, yet Texas found a way to lose that game 2-0. The Rangers righty has some interesting advanced metrics, ranking in the 72nd percentile in whiff percentage, the 73rd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 68th percentile in average exit velocity against despite a shaky expected (and actual) ERA.

I trust Leiter over Freeland, who has been awful since returning to the rotation. The veteran lefty has a 11.50 ERA over his last four starts, allowing 31 hits and eight walks in just 18 innings of work.

The Rockies are just 2-6 when he’s on the mound, and I don’t think their offense has enough firepower to withstand another performance where Freeland allows four or more runs. Colorado is dead last in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in the 2026 season.

I’ll gladly take the Rangers to win this series finale at this price.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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