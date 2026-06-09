Rangers vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9
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The Kansas City Royals return home from a long road trip to face off against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Kansas City is looking for some revenge after that trip started by getting swept down in Texas.
The Royals did bounce back from that, though, taking two of three in Cincinnati and three of four in Minnesota.
Texas also won its last two series, taking two of three from the Cardinals and Guardians.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Royals on Tuesday, June 9.
Rangers vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+130)
- Royals +1.5 (-157)
Moneyline
- Rangers -126
- Royals +104
Total
- 7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Rangers vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.10 ERA)
- Royals: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.32 ERA)
Nathan Eovaldi has allowed 12 ER in his last three starts, but he did go seven innings in the first two. He’s looking to bounce back from allowing 4 runs on 11 hits in 6 innings against the Cardinals.
Stephen Kolek got roughed up in Texas, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings. He then threw seven innings of two-run ball against the Reds last time out, and will look for more of the same tonight at home.
Rangers vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 9
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, ROYL
- Rangers record: 32-33
- Royals record: 27-39
Rangers vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nathan Eovaldi OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+136)
While Nathan Eovaldi has been a bit up and down recently, his strikeout numbers haven’t wavered.
The veteran has 74 strikeouts in 74.2 innings this season, including OVER 5.5 strikeouts in six straight starts. He’s gone OVER 6.5 punchouts in four of those outings, so I'd consider laddering it up as well.
Rangers vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
With so much travel in baseball, it’s not always important to look at the rest advantage. And while both teams had off on Monday, the Rangers were also off on Thursday, and the Royals are coming home from a long road trip.
I would lean to the Rangers even without that edge, as I think Eovaldi gives Texas an advantage on the mound against Kolek as well.
Pick: Rangers -126
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop