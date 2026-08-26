Rangers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26
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The Chicago White Sox close out their homestand and their series against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
After dropping a makeup game to Atlanta, the Sox took two of three from the Mets and now have a rubber match against Texas tonight.
Meanwhile, the Rangers have won four of their last six games but fell back under .500 with last night’s loss.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. White Sox on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Rangers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-205)
- White Sox -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline
- Rangers +111
- White Sox -119
Total
- 8 (Over -107/Under -112)
Rangers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.26 ERA)
- White Sox: Sean Burke (7-6, 3.27 ERA)
MacKenzie Gore has been great recently for the Rangers. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, yielding 10 runs in 35 innings (2.57) with the Rangers going 5-1 in those games.
Sean Burke has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts after a decent stretch of outings.
Rangers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, CHSN
- Rangers record: 66-67
- White Sox record: 69-63
Rangers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Randal Grichuk OVER 1.5 Bases (+140)
Randal Grichuk is a platoon player at this point in his career, but he’s one of the best sluggers against left-handed pitchers this season. He’s batting .320 with a 1.017 OPS vs. LHP, going 42 for 128 with nine home runs and 16 doubles.
Grichuk has gone OVER 1.5 bases in each of his last five starts, including a home run in each of his last two times in the starting lineup. He’s also 5 for 9 against Gore in his career.
Rangers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
This total feels a bit low tonight in Chicago.
Gore should be able to keep Chicago’s bats quiet for a handful of innings, but I don’t exactly trust the Texas bullpen behind him. And Burke has been hittable recently for the White Sox.
After the teams combined for 31 runs through two games in this series – with each team putting up an 11 spot –, I’ll happily take the OVER tonight in Chicago.
Pick: OVER 8 (-107)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop