Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The New York Yankees have won five games in a row and have the best record in the American League heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers.

New York won the series opener on Tuesday, and it took two of three games from Texas last week. However, it lost to tonight’s starter – Nathan Eovaldi – who tossed seven scoreless innings in his matchup with his former team.

Eovaldi has not been great in 2026 – he has a 4.76 ERA – but the Rangers righty was able to slow down this elite New York offense.

The Yankees will counter with Will Warren (2.39 ERA), and they’re 6-1 in his seven starts in 2026.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this three-game set.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-118)

Yankees -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Rangers: +163

Yankees: -199

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Rangers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (3-4, 4.76 ERA)

New York: Will Warren (4-0, 2.39 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 16-19

Yankees record: 25-11

Rangers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+235)

In today’s best home run prop picks for SI Betting , I shared why Judge is a great bet against Eovaldi:

Judge has been unstoppable as of late, hitting .349 with a 1.293 OPS over the last two weeks (13 games). He’s homered five times during that stretch, making him an intriguing bet – even at this price – against Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers.

Eovaldi spun seven scoreless innings against New York in his last outing, but he’s still posted a 4.76 ERA in 2026. The Rangers right-hander has also given up nine home runs in just seven starts, so I don’t mind expecting him to come back to earth in another matchup with the Yanks.

Judge has crushed Eovaldi in his career, going 12-for-37 with two doubles, two homers and a .931 OPS. With the Yankees star swinging a hot bat, I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets to Eovaldi at home on Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Yankees knocked around Jacob deGrom on Tuesday night, and I’m expecting a bounce-back showing from their offense against Eovaldi.

This season, the veteran right-hander ranks in the 42nd percentile in expected ERA and the 29th percentile in expected batting average against, so I am not buying his shutdown showing against the Yanks as a sign that he’s turned things around.

New York ranks second in MLB in runs scored while Texas is just 28th, and the Yankees are No. 2 in OPS while the Rangers are No. 25. So, there is a clear advantage on offense for the AL East’s top team.

On top of that, Warren has an expected ERA of 3.38 this season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his seven outings. He should be able to keep this weak Texas offense in check.

The Yankees are also a dominant 13-5 at home this season, so I don’t mind taking them to win big on Wednesday night.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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