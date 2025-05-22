Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 22
The New York Yankees are aiming to complete a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon after they came back from a 3-1 deficit on Wednesday.
Jasson Dominguez capped the comeback with a walk-off homer, and the Yankees have opened up a five-game lead in the AL East as a result.
On Thursday, New York is favored at home with lefty Carlos Rodon on the mound against Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi – a former Yankee.
This should be one of the better pitching matchups on Thursday’s shortened slate, but which team has the edge?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matinee matchup.
Rangers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-162)
- Yankees -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +136
- Yankees: -162
Total
- 7 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rangers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 1.61 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (5-3 3.17 ERA)
Rangers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, RSN
- Rangers record: 25-25
- Yankees record: 29-19
Rangers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
While Eovaldi has done a solid job limiting baserunners this season, he has struggled against Judge in his MLB career.
The reigning AL MVP is 12-for-32 (.375) against Eovaldi with two doubles, two homers and three walks in his MLB career. Judge is off to an insane start in 2025, hitting .402 with an MLB-leading 74 hits. 31 of those hits have gone for extra bases, putting him in a great spot to clear this prop in the series finale on Thursday.
Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why both starters are worth trusting on Thursday:
The Yankees and Rangers have played a pair of low-scoring games in this early-week series, combining for seven runs in Game 1 and another seven in Game 2.
On Thursday, the best pitching matchup of the series is taking place, as Rodon (3.17 ERA) takes on Eovaldi (1.61 ERA).
Through 10 starts, Eovaldi has allowed three or fewer earned runs in every outing, and he only has one start where he’s given up more than two earned runs. Meanwhile, Rodon has six starts where he’s given up two or fewer earned runs.
On top of that, both of these pitchers have done a great job of limiting baserunners. Eovaldi has given up just 39 hits in 61.1 innings of work while Rodon has allowed 35 hits in 59.2 innings of work.
These starters also have solid advanced numbers, as Rodon is in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA (2.88) while Eovaldi is in the 73rd percentile in that statistic, per Statcast.
The Yankees have been elite on offense this season, ranking first in OPS and third in runs scored, but the Rangers have not been. Texas is just 26th and 27th in those categories.
As long as these starters live up to their bodies of work so far in 2025, this game should stay under 4.5 runs in the first five frames.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.