Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

The Milwaukee are making a push for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference, as they’ve won three games in a row and are just a half game out of the No. 10 seed heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto is set as a road favorite on Sunday, as oddsmakers don’t seem to be putting too much stock into Milwaukee’s wins over a short-handed Oklahoma City team and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Still, the Raptors are without All-Star Scottie Barnes on Sunday, which could make it a little tougher on them to pick up a road win.

Milwaukee is now 12-12 at home in the 2025-26 season, but it has struggled overall without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains out of the lineup with a calf injury. Giannis has missed 24 games, and the Bucks are just 9-15 when he sits.

Can they keep bucking that trend by winning a fourth game in a row on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -3.5 (-105)

Bucks +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raptors: -155

Bucks: +130

Total

219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Raptors vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Raptors record: 33-23

Bucks record: 24-30

Raptors vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes – out

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Alijah Martin – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Taurean Prince – out

Myles Turner – questionable

Raptors vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Ingram OVER 24.5 Points (-103)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Ingram is a great target with Scottie Barnes sidelined:

Scottie Barnes (personal) is set to miss Sunday’s game for Toronto, putting Brandon Ingram in a prime spot to lead the offense against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are just 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating, making this an ideal matchup for Ingram, who is already averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.

Ingram is coming off a 31-point game on Feb. 19, and he should see a steady dose of looks without Barnes in the game. The Bucks had trouble with Ingram in their last meeting, allowing him to score 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

The former No. 2 overall pick has scored 29, 13 and 29 points in three meetings with Milwaukee this season, and I think he’s a great bet to score 25 or more on Sunday afternoon.

Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Bucks have put together some nice wins as of late, but I think they’ll struggle on Sunday against a Toronto team that is much better than the struggling Pelicans.

The Raptors are fifth in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they should be able to rely on that even with Barnes out of the lineup this afternoon.

The Bucks have gotten some huge scoring games from Cam Thomas since he joined the team as a free agent, but I think he may struggle against this Toronto defense that allows just 21.25 points per game to opposing two-guards, which is good for eighth in the league.

Toronto is also an impressive 17-10 straight up on the road and 22-7 against teams that are under .500.

This is a solid price to get the Raptors at, as I’m selling high on this Bucks winning streak.

Pick: Raptors Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.