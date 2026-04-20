Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

A massive third quarter helped the Cleveland Cavaliers put away the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their first-round series, and the Cavs are once again set as 8.5-point favorites in Game 2.

Cleveland didn’t win a game against the Raptors in the regular season, but it dropped 126 in Game 1 – showing that it can still dominate in the half court against the No. 5 defense in the NBA.

The Raptors struggled to get out in transition in Game 1, scoring just three fastbreak points. That’s going to be an issue for the Raptors, as they have one of the lesser offenses in the playoffs (15th in offensive rating) and rank in the bottom half of the league in points per game.

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) missed Game 1 for Toronto, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Game 2. If Quickley is able to go, it should give Toronto a little more punch on offense, especially from beyond the arc.

The Cavs are heavily favored to win this series – I picked them to win in five games – and they were able to cover in Game 1 despite a shaky overall ATS record this season.

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for Game 2 of this first-round series.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +8.5 (-110)

Cavs -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors: +270

Cavs: -340

Total

223.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Series: Cleveland leads 1-0

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley -- questionable

Cavs Injury Report

Thomas Bryant -- out

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-101)

Scottie Barnes was held to just one rebound in Game 1, and he’s taken a step back as a rebounder since the All-Star break. In his final 26 games after the break, Barnes averaged just 5.6 rebounds per game, failing to clear 6.5 boards in 19 of those matchups.

Even though Barnes is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game for the season, he’s clearly not the same player on the glass that he was early in the campaign, especially with Jakob Poeltl healthy and in the lineup.

Cleveland is 12th in the league in opponent rebounds per game, and I’m not going to put too much stock into Barnes’ play against the Cavs from earlier in the regular season when he grabbed double-digit boards in all three of their meetings.

While Barnes should have more than one board, I think he’s a fade candidate in this market.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Cavs are just 16-23 against the spread when favored at home in the 2025-26 season, so I don’t love laying the points in Game 2 – even though betting on Toronto to cover backfired in Game 1.

Instead, I’m going to trust this Cleveland offense, which finished sixth in the league in offensive rating in the regular season and fourth in points per game, averaging over 119 per night.

Toronto was fifth in the league in defensive rating in the regular season, but it allowed at least 26 points in each quarter in Game 1. The Cavs finished with 126 points, finishing 16-for-32 from beyond the arc.

The Cavs didn’t even need to get out in transition to reach 126 points, scoring just two fast break points on Saturday.

So, I love the Cavs’ team total OVER 116.5 in Game 2. The Raptors allowed just under 112 points per game in the regular season, but the Cavs offense is clearly the best unit in this series. At home, Cleveland should be able to duplicate Game 1’s offensive showing.

Pick: Cavs Team Total OVER 116.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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