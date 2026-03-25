Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Toronto Raptors are aiming to hold on to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s matchup with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard and the Clips have rebounded from a mini slump earlier this month, winning back-to-back games to get to .500 again this season.

Oddsmakers seem to think they’ll keep the positive momentum going, setting L.A. as a 4.5-point favorite on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are just 0.5 games up on the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 seed in the conference, and they’ve been pretty average over their last 10 games, going 5-5 with a net rating of +3.9 (13th in the NBA).

Brandon Ingram (questionable), Scottie Barnes and company are looking to lock up a top-six seed to avoid the play-in tournament in a crazy Eastern Conference down the stretch of the regular season. Can they pick up their 22nd road win of the season tonight?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Wednesday’s final matchup in this 12-game slate.

Raptors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +4.5 (-118)

Clippers -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Raptors: +154

Clippers: -185

Total

226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Raptors vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Raptors record: 40-31

Clippers record: 36-36

Raptors vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Brandon Ingram – questionable

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Jakob Poeltl – questionable

A.J. Lawson – out

Alijah Martin – out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Jordan Miller – questionable

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Raptors vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 26.5 Points (-109)

In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting , I broke down why Leonard is undervalued against the Raptors:

Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with his former team (the Toronto Raptors), but I’m shocked to see his point prop down at 26.5.

The Los Angeles Clippers star is averaging 28.3 points per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s been terrific in the month of March, scoring 27 or more points in nine of his 12 games. During that 12-game stretch, Leonard is shooting 54.3 percent from the field (on 18.4 shots per game), 40.0 percent from 3 and averaging 29.4 points per game.

Toronto does rank seventh in the league in defensive rating, but Leonard has been pretty much matchup proof all season long. L.A. also scored 121 points in an overtime win over Toronto with Leonard out of the lineup back on Jan. 16.

I think the two-time NBA Finals MVP is a solid value at this number if he’s able to play through his ankle issue again on Wednesday.

Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Raptors could be short-handed on Wednesday, as Ingram and Quickley are both questionable and have been two of the more reliable rotation players for the team this season.

Even though Toronto has posted a solid against the spread record on the road, it has struggled overall against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 season. The Raptors are 17-26 against those games, making them a tough team to trust against a Clips squad that is 30-15 in its last 45 games.

As long as Kawhi Leoanrd plays on Wednesday, the Clippers are worth a bet at home. L.A. has posted a +7.3 averaging scoring margin as a home favorite this season, and it’s ninth in the league in net rating over its last 15 games.

Pick: Clippers -4.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.