Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25
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The Toronto Raptors are aiming to hold on to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s matchup with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Leonard and the Clips have rebounded from a mini slump earlier this month, winning back-to-back games to get to .500 again this season.
Oddsmakers seem to think they’ll keep the positive momentum going, setting L.A. as a 4.5-point favorite on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the Raptors are just 0.5 games up on the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 seed in the conference, and they’ve been pretty average over their last 10 games, going 5-5 with a net rating of +3.9 (13th in the NBA).
Brandon Ingram (questionable), Scottie Barnes and company are looking to lock up a top-six seed to avoid the play-in tournament in a crazy Eastern Conference down the stretch of the regular season. Can they pick up their 22nd road win of the season tonight?
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Wednesday’s final matchup in this 12-game slate.
Raptors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors +4.5 (-118)
- Clippers -4.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +154
- Clippers: -185
Total
- 226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raptors vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 25
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Raptors record: 40-31
- Clippers record: 36-36
Raptors vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Brandon Ingram – questionable
- Immanuel Quickley – questionable
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kawhi Leonard – questionable
- Jordan Miller – questionable
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
Raptors vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 26.5 Points (-109)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I broke down why Leonard is undervalued against the Raptors:
Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with his former team (the Toronto Raptors), but I’m shocked to see his point prop down at 26.5.
The Los Angeles Clippers star is averaging 28.3 points per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s been terrific in the month of March, scoring 27 or more points in nine of his 12 games. During that 12-game stretch, Leonard is shooting 54.3 percent from the field (on 18.4 shots per game), 40.0 percent from 3 and averaging 29.4 points per game.
Toronto does rank seventh in the league in defensive rating, but Leonard has been pretty much matchup proof all season long. L.A. also scored 121 points in an overtime win over Toronto with Leonard out of the lineup back on Jan. 16.
I think the two-time NBA Finals MVP is a solid value at this number if he’s able to play through his ankle issue again on Wednesday.
Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Raptors could be short-handed on Wednesday, as Ingram and Quickley are both questionable and have been two of the more reliable rotation players for the team this season.
Even though Toronto has posted a solid against the spread record on the road, it has struggled overall against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 season. The Raptors are 17-26 against those games, making them a tough team to trust against a Clips squad that is 30-15 in its last 45 games.
As long as Kawhi Leoanrd plays on Wednesday, the Clippers are worth a bet at home. L.A. has posted a +7.3 averaging scoring margin as a home favorite this season, and it’s ninth in the league in net rating over its last 15 games.
Pick: Clippers -4.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2