Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 23
The Atlanta Hawks dropped their second straight game on Wednesday night, losing to the Detroit Pistons, and they fell out of the No. 6 seed in the East in the process.
Now, the Hawks will look to bounce back on the second night of a back-to-back against the 11-32 Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes.
Toronto has been dreadful on the road this season, winning just one of its 20 games. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Raps as five-point underdogs in the odds for this matchup.
Trae Young and the Hawks have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going just 3-5 against the spread, but can they bounce back against one of the league’s worst teams?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Raptors vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +5 (-110)
- Hawks -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +164
- Hawks: -198
Total
- 234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raptors vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Southeast
- Raptors record: 11-32
- Hawks record: 22-21
Raptors vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Ochai Agbaji – questionable
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Jamison Battle – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Scottie Barnes is a great prop target on Thursday against Atlanta:
Scottie Barnes has put together a few down scoring games as of late, shooting 4-for-16 and 6-for-13 from the field in his last two matchups.
However, I believe he’s in a prime spot to bounce back on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Atlanta ranks No. 2 in pace, No. 18 in defensive rating, and No. 28 in opponent points per game, so we could see a high-scoring matchup tonight. That should benefit Barnes, who enters Thursday’s contest averaging 19.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.
With Immanuel Quickley out, Barnes should see an even bigger role in the offense – especially as a playmaker. In 23 games without IQ this season, Barnes is putting up 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
In a game that may turn into a track meet, I love Barnes to clear his PRA prop – especially if he gets back on track scoring the ball against a weak Hawks defense.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-154)
Over his last two games, Hunter has failed to grab a single rebound for the Hawks, lowering his season average to 3.8 boards per game.
Now, the Hawks forward has to face a Toronto team that is 13th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and held him to just three boards earlier this season. Hunter only has 11 games (out of 30) with five or more rebounds in the 2024-25 campaign.
Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
While the Hawks are playing the second night of a back-to-back, I can’t get behind this Toronto team on the road.
Not only have the Raptors only won one road game all season, but they are just 9-11 against the spread as road dogs – posting an average scoring margin of -11.3 points per game in those contests.
Atlanta already has a 29-point win over the Raptors this season, and it should be able to easily outscore them with Quickley out of the lineup. Atlanta loves to push the pace, but the Raptors (23rd in offensive rating, 20th in effective field goal percentage) don’t have a potent offense to keep up.
As long as the Hawks don’t sit any key rotation players, I’d bet them to cover on Thursday.
Pick: Hawks -5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.