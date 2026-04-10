Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are both fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

New York will finish with either the third- or fourth-best record in the East, while Toronto looks to avoid the play-in tournament. The Raptors are currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks, with both teams one game clear of the play-in over the Orlando Magic.

Both teams are coming off home wins last night.

The Knicks have dominated the Raptors in recent years, including four blowout wins this season. The most recent victory was a 111-95 win in Toronto last month.

The oddsmakers have the Knicks as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Raptors vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +5.5 (-110)

Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors +205

Knicks -250

Total

219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): TSN, MSG

Raptors record: 45-35

Knicks record: 53-28

Raptors vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – Questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Tyler Kolek – Questionable

Raptors vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

RJ Barrett UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (+126)

RJ Barrett has been hot and cold from deep this season, with a cold stretch recently. He’s just 2 for 12 from beyond the arc in his last three games, and the Raptors forward has struggled in that department against his former team.

Barrett had one three-pointer in each of the four games against the Knicks this season. I’ll take these plus odds for that to continue tonight in New York.

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have held the Raptors to 101 points or fewer in all four meetings this season, which has led to all of those games going UNDER the total.

That’s the way I’m looking tonight, with both teams having tired legs on the second half of a back-to-back to boot.

Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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