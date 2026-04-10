Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10
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The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are both fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
New York will finish with either the third- or fourth-best record in the East, while Toronto looks to avoid the play-in tournament. The Raptors are currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks, with both teams one game clear of the play-in over the Orlando Magic.
Both teams are coming off home wins last night.
The Knicks have dominated the Raptors in recent years, including four blowout wins this season. The most recent victory was a 111-95 win in Toronto last month.
The oddsmakers have the Knicks as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors +5.5 (-110)
- Knicks -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors +205
- Knicks -250
Total
- 219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, MSG
- Raptors record: 45-35
- Knicks record: 53-28
Raptors vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – Questionable
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – Questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Tyler Kolek – Questionable
Raptors vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (+126)
RJ Barrett has been hot and cold from deep this season, with a cold stretch recently. He’s just 2 for 12 from beyond the arc in his last three games, and the Raptors forward has struggled in that department against his former team.
Barrett had one three-pointer in each of the four games against the Knicks this season. I’ll take these plus odds for that to continue tonight in New York.
Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have held the Raptors to 101 points or fewer in all four meetings this season, which has led to all of those games going UNDER the total.
That’s the way I’m looking tonight, with both teams having tired legs on the second half of a back-to-back to boot.
Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop