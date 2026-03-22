Raptors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 22

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns may be in trouble in the Western Conference playoff race, as they’ve dropped five games in a row and are now four games out of the No. 6 seed with less than a month left in the regular season.

The Suns dropped Saturday’s matchup with the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks, and now they have a quick turnaround against a likely playoff-bound Toronto Raptors team that holds the No. 5 seed in the East.

Phoenix still has a four-game cushion on the Los Angeles Clippers in the West’s play-in race, but it is almost guaranteed to end up in the play-in tournament unless it finishes the season with a major win streak.

Oddsmakers have set the Suns as home underdogs on Sunday, and they are just 5-8 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the fifth and final matchup in the NBA on Sunday.

Raptors vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -2.5 (-112)

Suns +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Raptors: -148

Suns: +124

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, Arizona’s Family Sports

Raptors record: 39-30

Suns record: 39-32

Raptors vs. Suns Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Alijah Martin – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes UNDER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-136)

Scottie Barnes could be a fade candidate in this matchup, and I shared why in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting :

I’m fading Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes, who has struggled to put up big rebound or assist numbers since the All-Star break.

In 13 games since the break, Barnes has cleared 12.5 rebounds and assists just three times, averaging 5.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Those numbers are way down from his season averages of 7.9 assists and 5.4 assists per night.

Now, Barnes has to take on a Phoenix team that ranks in the top half of the NBA in rebound percentage and fourth in the league in opponent assists per game. Barnes did have 16 rebounds and assists in his last game, but I’m selling high on him given his struggles since the break.

Raptors vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Raptors have been one of the better road teams in the NBA this season, going 20-14 straight up and 19-15 against the spread heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the Suns have struggled on the second night of a back-to-back and have slipped to just 15-22 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 season. Now, the Raptors are just as bad against those teams (17-24), but I like them against this Phoenix team that has been without Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams during this five-game skid.

The Suns are just 17th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, and I like the small price on Toronto to just win this game outright. The Raptors have just a one-game cushion on the No. 5 seed in the East, but they enter this game relatively.

The same can’t be said for the Suns, and there’s a chance they could rest players on the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto is a great bet to win a 21st game on the road on Sunday.

Pick: Raptors Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.