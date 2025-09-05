Is Rashee Rice Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Chargers)
Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice won’t play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.
While Rice originally had a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30, he and the league came to an agreement on a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Now, Rice isn't eligible to return to action until Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
With Rice out of the lineup, the Chiefs will rely on Travis Kelce, Xavier Worth, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown to lead the way in their passing game.
Rice only played in a handful of games last season before suffering a season-ending injury, and Kansas City still found a way to make the Super Bowl.
So, Chiefs bettors shouldn’t be too worried about his absence in this matchup – or through the first few weeks of the season.
Once Rice returns, he’ll likely step into a major role in the team’s offense, as he had two 100-yard showings in the first three games of the 2024 season.
With Rice out, here’s where bettors should turn in the prop market on Friday night.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet for Week 1 With Rashee Rice Out
- Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions (-173)
Bettors are going to have to lay some juice with this prop, but I love Kelce at this number after he averaged 5.8 catches per game in the 2024 season.
In his NFL career, Kelce has 14 games with five or more catches against the Chargers, including each of his last eight matchups against L.A.
With Rice out, Kelce becomes the safety blanket for Patrick Mahomes over the middle of the field, and he should remain heavily involved in an offense that lacks an elite pass catcher (depending upon how you feel about Xavier Worthy) on the outside.
Even in a “down” 2024 season, Kelce caught 97 passes on 133 targets. I’ll back him to have a strong season opener on Friday night.
