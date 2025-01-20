Ravens' Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2026 Drop After Divisional Round Loss to Bills
Fans of the Baltimore Ravens suffered yet another playoff heartbreak in the Lamar Jackson era, losing on a dropped two-point conversion by Mark Andrews.
The playoff loss gets even worse when you realize not only are they eliminated from Super Bowl 59 contention, but their odds to win Super Bowl 60 have taken a hit as well. Let's take a look.
Super Bowl 60 Odds
Top 10 odds to win Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Chiefs +600
- Bills +600
- Ravens +700
- Lions +800
- Eagles +850
- Commanders +1500
- 49ers +1800
- Bengals +1800
- Packers +2200
- Chargers +2500
Ravens Super Bowl 60 Odds
Heading into Sunday's game against the Bills, the Ravens were set as favorites to win next year's Super Bowl. Now, they're third on the list with their odds dropping from +500 to +700, which means their implied probability fell from 16.67% to 12.5%.
The drop in odds can likely be largely attributed to bettors placing their wagers on teams like the Chiefs and Bills, who have surpassed the Ravens in odds. But why are those bettors forgoing betting on the Ravens? Has Lamar Jackson lost the faith of fans that he can get it done in the playoffs? That could certainly play a key role in how the betting market is evaluating their chances.
The good news is the Ravens still have their core group under contract for next season. Ronnie Staley, Brandon Stephens, and Tre'Davious White are likely their key free agents that they need to focus on either re-signing or replacing in the offseason.
If you have faith the Ravens can make a run at Super Bowl 60, you can take advantage of their drop in odds and bet on them now at 7-1, which may eventually prove to be a smart bet.
