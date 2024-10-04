Ravens vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Baltimore Will Roll Through Cincinnati)
A pivotal game in the AFC North is set for this week when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens sit in second place in the division, but have a chance to catch the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers with a win and a Steelers loss. Meanwhile, if the Bengals want any hope of getting back in the mix in the division, getting a win against the Ravens is absolutely pivotal.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score for this rivalry showdown.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-115)
- Bengals +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -146
- Bengals +124
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
The Ravens opened as 1-point favorites on Sunday, but the line quickly grew to Ravens -2.5. Since then, it has remained steady at that number throughout the week. The total for the game hasn't changed.
Ravens vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
I wrote in my betting preview why I like the Ravens to win big in this game:
The Bengals' offense has caught fire, but I still have plenty of issues with their defense. They're 26th in the NFL in opponent points per game, allowing 26.0 per contest, and their secondary is allowing 6.4 yards per pass attempt. They're also 22nd in third down defense and 19th in red zone defense, which is a bad sign considering they've played offenses like the Patriots and Panthers.
Meanwhile, the Ravens offense is firing on all cylinders. They lead the NFL in yards per play, averaging 6.8 yards per snap, 0.4 more yards than the next best team. The Ravens have also covered the spread against the Bengals in four of the last five meetings between these two teams.
I'm surprised the Ravens aren't bigger than a field goal favorite. I'll lay the points with Baltimore on the road.
Due to the fact I like the Ravens to win and cover in this game due to the porous Bengals defense, that also leads me to believe it's going to be a high-scoring affair. The Bengals will be able to score enough to contribute to the OVER, but it won't be enough to catch the Ravens high-octane offense.
Final score prediction: Ravens 35, Bengals 27
