Ravens vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round
The highlight of the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is the AFC showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.
The Ravens are set as slight favorites in Buffalo, but instead of tackling the question of which team is going to win, we're going to focus on which players are going to find the end zone. I have bets on three players to score a touchdown in this marquee matchup, so let's dive into them.
Ravens vs. Bills Touchdown Bets
- Rashod Bateman Touchdown (+170)
- Khalil Shakir Touchdown (+185)
- Mack Hollins Touchdown (+440)
Rashod Bateman Touchdown
With Zay Flowers likely not to suit up again this week, expect Rashod Bateman to be the top option at receiver once again after scoring a touchdown against the Steelers last week. You may also be surprised to find out that Bateman had five more touchdowns than any other wide receiver in the regular season for the Ravens, racking up nine of them. Only Mark Andrews, their tight end, had more receiving touchdowns.
That makes Bateman a great bet at +170 to find the end zone on Sunday night.
Khalil Shakir Touchdown
Khalil Shakir became the No. 1 receiving option in Buffalo late in the season and that was proven in the wild-card round when he had double the amount of targets (6) and receptions (6) than any other player on the Bills offense.
He also led the Bills in receiving yards (821), targets (100), and receptions (76) in the regular season while finding the end zone on four separate occasions. If the Bills decide to attack the Ravens through the air at all in this game, there’s a solid chance Shakir will come down with a catch in the end zone.
Mack Hollins Touchdown
Mack Hollins isn't going to rack up a ton of stats on a weekly basis, but he's been a dependable option for Josh Allen in the passing game and surprisingly led the team in receiving touchdowns in the regular season with five. If you're going to offer me +440 odds on the team leader in receiving touchdowns to find the end zone again on Sunday, I'm going to take that bet 10 times out of 10.
