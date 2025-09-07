Ravens vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Bet on Lamar Jackson)
A standalone game in the NFL calls for some player props, and there should be a ton of offense on Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore is set as a road favorite in this game and the total is up at 50.5, which should be expected when Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are facing off.
I’m eyeing a few player props for this game, including a pick for Jackson in the passing game.
If you’re not sold on betting on a side or the total, why not load up on a few player props and just root for a close game? Sometimes – as long as you’re not a fan of one of the teams – that’s the most exciting thing to do.
So, here’s a full breakdown of the props I’m considering for Sunday night’s battle between AFC contenders.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-125)
- Khalil Shakir OVER 4.5 Receptions (-136)
- James Cook UNDER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-119)
Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-125)
Last season, Jackson threw 41 touchdown passes for the high-powered Ravens offense, and he had multiple scores in both of his meetings with Buffalo (Week 4 and the AFC divisional round).
Jackson only had five games in 2025 where he failed to throw multiple scores, and I think that makes him a pretty safe bet in a game where the total is up at 50.5.
The Ravens added to their pass-catching corps this offseason, bringing in DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal. That should help Jackson a lot in the red zone with Isaiah Likely up in the air for Week 1.
Khalil Shakir OVER 4.5 Receptions (-136)
Josh Allen’s safety blanket in the 2024 season, Shakir caught 76 passes in 15 regular season games and 18 passes (six in each game) in three playoff games.
Overall, he had 12 games (including playoffs) with at least five catches. Against Baltimore, he posted four catches for 62 yards in the regular season and six catches for 67 yards in the playoffs.
Buffalo’s passing game is tough to figure out at the moment with a few moving parts, but Shakir seems pretty set in his role in the slot. I like him at this number in what should be a high-scoring Week 1 game.
James Cook UNDER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-119)
James Cook is a player that I’m expecting to take a little bit of a step back statistically in the 2025 season.
Last season, Cook ran for an NFL-high 16 touchdowns, but he ended up playing less than 50 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps (47.6).
Now, Cook is being asked to carry the ball 14 or more times when Ray Davis and Ty Johnson remain on the roster as his backups. He only had 14-plus carries in seven regular-season games in the 2025 campaign, and the Bills clearly managed his reps all season long based on his snap counts.
I’ll go under this prop in Week 1 if Cook’s usage remains the same in 2025.
