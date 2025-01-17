Ravens vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Divisional Round (Baltimore Will Win in Buffalo)
The top two quarterbacks in the NFL this season, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will face off in a must-watch duel in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs with an AFC Championship berth on the line.
The Ravens already beat the Bills once this season, taking them down by a final score of 35-10 back in Week 4. Now, almost four months later, the teams will throw down in a rematch. Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ravens -1.5 (-102)
- Bills +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ravens -118
- Bills -102
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-105)
- UNDER 51.5 (-115)
The Bills opened as slight 1.5-point favorites but the line has since flipped and now it's the Ravens who are set as 1.5-point favorites in Buffalo. The total has dropped one points from 52.5 to 51.5.
Ravens vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm backing the Ravens to get the win on the road:
I still believe the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL so I'm not going to sway away from them just yet. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at +1.6, which is 0.6 better than the next best team and +1.1 better than the Bills.
The difference in this game is going to come on the defensive side of the football. Since Week 10, the Ravens defense ranks third in opponent EPA per Play and second in opponent Success Rate. In the same time frame, the Bills defense ranks 32nd and 31st in those two respective stats, which should be extremely concerning for Buffalo fans.
A strong home field advantage is the biggest thing working in favor of the Bills, but that's not enough to convince me to bet on the team with the far inferior defense.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. I expect the Ravens offense to have its way with the Bills defense, much like it did in the first meeting between these two teams. The difference this time around is I expect Josh Allen to find a way to produce some more offense than what he was able to in Week 4. Whether it's by running the football or connecting on some deep shots, the Bills will score enough to contribute to this total going over.
Final score prediction: Bills 24, Ravens 38
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.