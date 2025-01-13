Ravens vs. Bills Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Oddsmakers Set Game as Near Coin Flip)
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will face-off in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and what might be the most anticipated game of the season to date.
Both teams avoided disaster as big favorites in their respective wild-card matchups and will now throw down in Buffalo with a berth in the AFC Championship on the line. Not only is this a game between two of the best teams the league has to offer, but it'll also be a matchup between the top two NFL MVP candidates.
The MVP winner has yet to be announced, but it's certainly coming down to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The votes have already been cast but the outcome of this game will play a significant role in how the story of this season is told.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game as we prepare for the Divisional Round.
Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (+100)
- Bills +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ravens -118
- Bills -102
Total
- 51.5 (Over -105/under -115)
Ravens Now Favored in Rematch vs. Bills
When the odds for the game first opened, the Bills were set as 1.5-point favorites. As of Monday morning, the line has flipped and it's now the Ravens who are 1.5-point favorites on the road.
People may forget these two teams faced each other in Week 4 and the Ravens cruised to a dominant 35-10 victory in Baltimore. It's not just the final score that was lopsided. The Ravens averaged a blistering 7.9 yards per play, compared to the Bills who averaged just 4.1. Baltimore torched them on the ground, gaining 271 yards on the ground for 8.0 yards per carry.
The Bills haven't done much better against the run since then, ranking 19th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry allowing an average of 4.5 yards per rush. Meanwhile, the Ravens defense has become one of the best in the league since Week 10, ranking second in opponent EPA per play in that time frame.
If Buffalo wants to win this game and advance to the conference championship, their defense needs to step up in a big way on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
