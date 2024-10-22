Ravens vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Baltimore Ravens kept their win streak alive last week, improving it to five-straight wins and now sit at 5-2 on the season. In Week 8, they'll hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns season is all but over in terms of competing for a playoff spot, but with Deshaun Watson now out for the season, we'll get a chance to see how a different quarterback will fare in this offense. It has yet to be announced who's going to be getting the nod in this game, whether it'll be Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston. No matter who it ends up being, the Browns are going to be significant underdogs when the games kick off.
Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll break down which side I'm backing.
Ravens vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -9 (-110)
- Browns +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -450
- Browns +350
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch: CBS
- Ravens Record: 5-2
- Browns Record: 1-6
Ravens vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Ravens are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Ravens' last seven games
- Ravens are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games played in Cleveland
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Ravens' last five road games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these teams
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Browns' last 15 home games
- Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
Ravens vs. Browns Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Broderick Washington, DT - Questionable
- Malik Harrison, LB - Questionable
- Rasheen Ali, RB - Questionable
- Zay Flowers, WR - Questionable
- Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB - Questionable
- Ronnie Hickman, S - Questionable
- Jerome Ford, RB - Questionable
Ravens vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson: The Ravens quarterback is now the betting favorite to win NFL MVP for the third time in his career and for the second straight year. He has torched teams both through the air and on the ground throughout the season, and what's been even more impressive is he's only thrown two interceptions to his 15 touchdowns.
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb: The Browns' star running back made his 2024 debut last week and while he only gained 22 yards on 11 carries, he did managed to find the end zone. Expect his play to improve as he gets more used to live action for the first time in over a year.
Ravens vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
With Deshaun Watson no longer at quarterback, I'm going to back the Browns as significant underdogs. I broke down the pick in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Think whatever you will about the Deshaun Watson injury, but if Jameis Winston starts at quarterback it's going to be a big upgrade for Cleveland in Week 8. Deshaun Watson ranked dead last amongst all starting quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play, it'd be hard for his replacement to be just as bad.
The Ravens, while looking dominant in recent wins, still have some issues defensively, especially in their secondary. I hesitate to lay double-digit points on a team that has allowed as much success through the air as Baltimore has. It will always leave the door open for their opponents to come back and get a backdoor cover. I'll take the 9 points with Cleveland.
Pick: Browns +9 (-110)
