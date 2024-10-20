Ravens vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7
Monday night's going to be a fun one as the NFL treats us to another double-header. The first of which will be an intriguing showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If you want to take a look at the latest odds for the, as well as my final score prediction, you can find those here. In this article, I'm going to break down two players who I'm targeting to find the end zone in this interconference matchup.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Touchdown Bets
- Chris Godwin Touchdown (+155)
- Rashod Bateman Touchdown (+290)
Chris Godwin Touchdown
Betting on either Mike Evans or Chris Godwin to find the end zone in a Buccaneers game feels like a must-bet and with Godwin being offered at longer odds at +155, compared to +135 for Evans, I'll take the former Penn State Nittany Lion to score on Monday night.
Both of Tampa Bay's top receivers have five touchdowns on the year but Godwin has nine more targets with 53 and 18 more receptions with 43, making him the obvious bet to score against a Ravens secondary that ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA.
Rashod Bateman Touchdown
Rashod Bateman ranks second on the Ravens in targets (26), receiving yards (273), and receiving touchdowns (2), yet he is set at almost 3-1 odds at +290 to score a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Monday.
Sure, the Ravens are primarily a run-first team, but Bateman is by far the most underrated weapon on this roster and he deserves a bet at his currently odds to find the end zone.
