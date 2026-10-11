Ravens vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 5

The Atlanta Falcons are set to play in prime time for the third straight week after dismantling both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints the past two weeks. If those games are any indication, this could be another big performance for the Dirty Birds when they face the Baltimore Ravens, likely without Lamar Jackson, on Sunday Night Football.

Let's dive into three of my favorite touchdown bets for this interconference duel.

Ravens vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Drake London Anytime Touchdown +125

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown +265

Jahan Dotson Anytime Touchdown +550

Drake London Anytime Touchdown +125

It's time for Drake London to finally score a touchdown. He has 20 receptions for 370 yards through the first four weeks, but has yet to find the end zone. He has by far the most yards among players who don't have a touchdown through the first four weeks, so it's only a matter of time for that streak to break. If you're looking for a bet with a good chance of hitting, I like London to score at +125.

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown +265

With Jackson likely out and Tyler Huntley getting the start, I expect him to lean on his veteran tight end, especially when the Ravens get in the red zone. The Falcons' corners have done a good job of defending wide receivers as well through the first four weeks, so targeting Andrews could be a part of Baltimore's offensive game plan ahead of Sunday night.

Jahan Dotson Anytime Touchdown +550

Drake London is getting all the respect for the Falcons, and rightfully so, but Jahan Dotson has established himself as the clear No. 2 option at wide receiver for Atlanta. He has six receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown so far this season, the only wide receiver to score for the Falcons so far this season. His speed makes him a reliable deep threat as well, as he showed against the Saints last week. He's a great dark horse bet to score again on Sunday night at +550.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.