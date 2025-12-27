Ravens vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Can Ravens Keep Season Alive?)
The Baltimore Ravens’ season is on the line in Week 17, as they need to win on Saturday night and receive some help to stay alive to win the AFC North.
Baltimore needs the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, otherwise the division will be wrapped up before the Week 18 matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful for the Ravens on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, which is a massive issue for Baltimore’s chances this week and beyond. Jackson left Week 16 with a back injury and did not return.
The Packers have injury issues of their own – Jordan Love is out and Malik Wills is questionable – but they already clinched a playoff spot with the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.
Oddsmakers have set the Pack as three-point favorites even with Love set to miss this game.
All season long, the SI Betting team has shared final score predictions as a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
Here’s how I’m viewing this Week 17 clash.
Ravens vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens +3 (+100)
- Packers -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +145
- Packers: -175
Total
- 38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
This line has completely changed since opening with the Ravens as 1.5-point favorites last Sunday night. Baltimore is now a 3-point underdog with Jackson (back) listed as doubtful, and this line has moved two points from Green Bay -2.5 earlier in the week.
The Packers originally had Malik Willis and Jordan Love listed as questionable for this game, but Green Bay is playing things safe after clinching a playoff spot with the Detroit Lions’ loss on Christmas, ruling Love out for this matchup.
Still, the Ravens – who need a win and a Pittsburgh loss this weekend – aren’t getting much love with Tyler Huntley likely under center on Saturday.
Ravens vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
Since there is so much up in the air still when it comes to the quarterbacks in this game, I don’t love laying 4.5 points with Green Bay.
So, I think the best bet on Saturday night is to take the UNDER, as neither offense appears to be at full strength, and I don’t see the Packers rushing Love into action on Saturday – especially since they already clinched a playoff spot.
Huntley looked decent against New England in Week 16, although the Ravens have constantly hurt themselves this season with costly turnovers.
Baltimore is just 5-10 against the spread this season, and it has proven success with Malik Willis under center in recent seasons with Love out of the lineup. So, if that ends up being the case on Saturday, I’m not nearly as worried about Green Bay.
While I’d much rather bet on the total, I do think Green Bay picks up the win at home.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 19, Ravens 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
