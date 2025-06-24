Ravens Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Baltimore Will Dominate Regular Season)
The Baltimore Ravens have won 12+ games each of the past two seasons, but have failed to make it to the Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era.
The good news is the window isn't closed yet, and oddsmakers expect them to once again be one of the elite teams in the NFL this season. Let's take a look at their projected win total for 2025, and then I'll break down their path to Super Bowl 60.
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-110)
- UNDER 11.5 (-110)
Ravens Have Second Highest Win Total in 2025
There are four NFL teams with a win total of 11.5 heading into the 2025 campaign, and the Ravens are one of them. Only one team, the Buffalo Bills, has a better chance of hitting 12+ wins at -160. At -110, the Ravens have a 52.38% chance of recording at least 12 wins for the third straight year.
The Ravens, from a metrics standpoint, were arguably the best team in the NFL last season, ranking first in the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.6, which was +0.6 yards better than the next best team in that metric. They also led the NFL in EPA per play and ranked second in success rate.
The Ravens improved their roster this offseason and now should be in an even better spot in 2025. They added the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Jaire Alexander, and Chidobe Awuzie while also drafting Malaki Starks with their first-round pick.
The Ravens will have to deal with the 10th toughest schedule in the NFL, including being in one of the most competitive divisions in the league, but they check every box when looking for a team that'll reach 12+ wins.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.