Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to stay hot and complete their sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

The Rays won two of three in Boston to begin their road trip and have now scored 15 runs to take the first two in Toronto.

The Blue Jays have now lost three in a row and also got swept in Tampa Bay last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 13.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-181)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Rays +123

Blue Jays -149

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Griffin Jax, RHP (1-2, 5.00 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (3-1, 2.58 ERA)

Griffin Jax has been getting stretched out in recent weeks as he transitions into a starting pitcher. He threw a season-high 59 pitches in four innings last time out against the Red Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Dylan Cease bounced back from a few shaky starts with seven shutout innings against the Angels last week. He allowed just five hits and no walks while striking out 10 in the win.

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, SN1

Rays record: 28-13

Blue Jays record: 18-24

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Griffin Jax UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+129)

Griffin Jax is still getting stretched out as a starter, and he hasn’t been able to find that strikeout stuff recently. He has 17 strikeouts in 18 innings this season, including seven punchouts in nine innings as a starter.

I don’t see Jax getting to four strikeouts tonight in Toronto against a Blue Jays team with a league-low strikeout rate of 18.6%. The Jays strike out just 6.93 times per game.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of this red-hot Rays team right now. Somehow, some way, they’ve been finding ways to win.

Jax can hold his own for the first handful of innings, and then the Rays bullpen can take over from there.

Tampa Bay has dominated the Jays this season, so I have to take the Rays as road underdogs, even with Cease on the mound for Toronto.

Pick: Rays +123

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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