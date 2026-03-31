Rays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night, falling to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 3-2.

The two teams will continue their interleague series on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. The story of the game will be Rays' pitcher, Shane McClanahan, who will be making his first start since 2023. He finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2022 when he racked up a 2.54 ERA across 28 starts, then took a small step back in 2023, sporting a 3.29 ERA across 21 starts, before suffering an injury that led to Tommy John surgery.

After missing the entire 2024 season, he was scheduled to be the Rays' Opening Day starter in 2025, but then suffered a triceps injury in Spring Training, once again leading to an entire missed season.

Now, over two years later, he's ready to make his MLB return.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-190)

Brewers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Rays +110

Brewers -130

Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Rays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan, LHP (11-2, 3.29 ERA in 2023)

Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff, RHP (7-2, 3.20 ERA in 2025)

Rays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV, Rays.TV

Rays record: 2-2

Brewers record: 3-1

Rays vs. Brewers Best Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-152)

I'm not sure how much the Rays plan on keeping Shane McClanahan in the game, likely wanting to ease his way back to pitching at the Major League level. Not only that, but the Brewers have struck out on just 18.9% of their at-bats so far this season, the fourth-lowest rate through the first handful of games. Let's bet the UNDER on his strikeouts total of 5.5.

Rays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Brewers as home favorites tonight:

The Brewers have been the best offense in baseball so far this season, leading all teams in OPS at .875 while batting .299. Last year, they were one of the best teams in baseball against left-handed pitchers, and tonight, they get to face a lefty in Shane McClanahan, who is making his first start since 2023. He has a tough matchup in his return to action tonight. I'll back the Brewers as home favorites.

Pick: Brewers -130 via Caesars

Claim up to a 10 100% Boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code SIBONUSDYW. This Caesars Sportsbook promo guarantees 10 100% profit boosts when you place your first real-money wager.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!