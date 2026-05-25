Rays vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

An American League East clash kicks off some afternoon baseball on Memorial Day, as Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has slipped to seven games under .500 this season, and it’s looking to earn a win at home, where it is 14-13 through 27 games in 2026.

However, it may have a disadvantage on the mound, as McClanahan (2.82 ERA) has found his All-Star form early on in 2026. He’ll go up against O’s righty Kyle Bradish (4.13 ERA), who has struggled to lead his team to wins in 10 starts.

The Rays are set as road favorites on Monday, and they’ve opened up a 4.5-game lead over the New York Yankees for the top spot in the division.

Can they keep rolling with their ace on the mound?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+129)

Orioles +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Rays: -126

Orioles: +105

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Rays vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.82 ERA)

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish (2-6, 4.13 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rays.TV

Rays record: 34-16

Orioles record: 23-30

Rays vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-159)

The Rays have played things safe with McClanahan this season, as the star lefty has thrown more than five innings in just two of his nine starts. McClanahan threw 90 pitches for the second time all season in his last outing – which was against Baltimore – but he only made it through five frames.

The lefty has only allowed 30 hits in 44.2 innings of work, but the Rays clearly want to make sure he’s healthy for the long haul rather than putting him into big workloads from the jump. He’s maxed out at 90 pitches in 2026, and he has four starts where he was pulled before reaching 80 pitches.

So, I wouldn’t be shocked if he only works five innings – or less – for the eighth time in 10 outings.

Rays vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

Tampa Bay is by far the better offensive team in this matchup, ranking 10th in runs scored, eighth in OPS and second in batting average while the Orioles are 15th or worse (including 22nd in batting average) in each of those categories.

That’s a major concern when looking at this pitching matchup since McClanahan has led the Rays to a 7-2 record in 2026 while posting a respectable expected ERA of 3.42.

Bradish has an expected ERA of 4.07, but the O’s are just 3-7 in his 10 starts. Baltimore has scored four or fewer runs in six of the 10 outings by Bradish this season, really limiting the team’s ceiling.

Even though the O’s are over .500 at home, the Rays have a better record (15-11) on the road in the 2026 season.

I lean with Tampa Bay, as it won 16-6 in McClanahan’s last start against the O’s even though he gave up four runs in five innings. Bradish allowed two runs in a 4-1 loss to the Rays his last time out, and the Baltimore bullpen (4.66 ERA) is worse than Tampa Bay (4.38 ERA) so far in 2026.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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