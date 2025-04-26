Rays vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Saturday, April 26
The Tampa Bay Rays squeaked out a 1-0 victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. The two teams will face off in Game 2 of their three-game interleague series on Saturday night.
Will we see another low-scoring affair? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Rays vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-188)
- Padres -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Rays +124
- Padres -146
Total
- 7 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rays vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 26
- Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Padres.TV, KFMB 8.1 (CBS)
- Rays Record: 12-14
- Padres Record: 17-9
Rays vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot, RHP (1-3, 4.82 ERA)
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP (1-1, 6.04 ERA)
Rays vs. Padres Best Prop Bet
- Ryan Pepiot UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120) via DraftKings
The Padres have shown some fantastic plate discipline this season, striking out on just 19.9% of their plate appearances, the fifth-best mark in the MLB through the first month of the season. Tonight, they'll face Ryan Pepiot of the Rays, who has surpassed six strikeouts just three times so far this season. I'm willing to bet on him struggling in that area tonight.
Rays vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's interleague showdown in what would be an opposite result to what we saw last night:
I'm surprised the total is set at just 7 for a game involving a pitching matchup between Ryan Pepiot (4.82 ERA) and Dylan Cease (6.04 ERA). Pepiot has allowed eight home runs this season, the most among all pitchers.
On top of the poor pitching matchup, these two teams rank inside the top half of the Majors in OPS, including the Padres, who have an OPS of .724, good for seventh best amongst all teams. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a plethora of runs in this game.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!