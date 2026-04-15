RBC Heritage Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley and Matt Fitzpatrick

The 2026 edition of the Masters is officially in the books, but that doesn't mean the action stops now. Rory McIlroy will take the week off to enjoy his second straight Masters win, but the rest of the top golfers on the PGA Tour will head to Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage, the fourth signature event of the year.

The SI Golf betting panel is also not taking the week off. It returns with Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner, Betting analyst Brad Thomas, The Model Maniac Byron Lindeque, FanSided content director Cody Williams, Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra, and me, SI Betting analyst Iain MacMillan.

Harbour Town presents a unique challenge for golfers. Whereas the typical PGA Tour event favors distance off the tee, giving bombers a significant leg up on their competition, Harbour Town demands accuracy both with drivers and irons. That's evidenced by the past winners of the event, including Stewart Cink, who won it three times, the most recent in 2021.

With that being said, since it's become a signature event, it has been dominate by the cream of the crop. Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas were the three most recent winners here. Of course, anything could happen here this week, but if the recent trend continues, expect it to be one of the names near the top of the odds list who's putting on the plaid jacket on Sunday.

Let's get into out betting picks with full write-ups below the graphic.

The SI Betting Team has their picks locked in for the RBC Heritage. | SI Golf

Outright

Iain MacMillan: Russell Henley +1800 (BetMGM)

Russell Henley is one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball and is elite with an iron in his hand, which makes him a perfect course fit for Harbour Town. He hasn’t won here yet, but he has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes here over the past five years. Now, he’s coming off a T3 performance at the Masters, where he led the field in strokes-gained approach, averaging +2.40 strokes per round, which was +0.52 more than the next best golfer in that metric.

Brian Kirschner: Jordan Spieth +3300 (FanDuel)

The odds of being extremely tilted by Jordan’s putting this week are very high, but I am willing to take the plunge at 33/1. Jordan absolutely striped it last week, gaining almost 7 strokes on approach. This 3 time major winner went win then playoff loss here in 2022/2023, so there is no question he can win around Harbour Town.

Brad Thomas: Scottie Scheffler (+440) FanDuel

Betting on Scheffler doesn’t feel brave, and it doesn’t make you feel all that sharp. But Harbour Town is a course where he should feast again. It sets up perfectly for him. He won here in 2024, and he is coming off an elite ball-striking performance at the Masters, where he gained 10.2 strokes ball striking. I’m not overthinking it. Scheffler is most likely going to win, and I am not building a card around golfers that I don’t believe can beat him.

Byron Lindeque: Sepp Straka +3700 (Without Scheffler - DraftKings)

Cody Williams: Jordan Spieth +3100 (DraftKings)

Let’s ride the lightning. Spieth has a win and a runner-up finish at Harbour Town in the past four years, and finished T18 here as well. His lack of length off the tee won’t hurt him here, and he’s peaking on approach, ranking fifth in the field in strokes-gained over the last 24 rounds. There’s absolutely no chance he does it smoothly, but I do think he can show up and legitimately put himself in contention this week.

Brian Giuffra: Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 (FanDuel)

Fitzpatrick is second in the odds on most books, but FD had him fourth. I’ll take it. Fitzpatrick won here in 2023 and was T4 in 2021. He hasn’t cracked the Top 20 since, but there’s another trend I like about his game. This season, Fitzpatrick has played three tournaments in a row twice. In the second round, he spiked on approach both times, including a 2nd at the Players and a T14 at Pebble. Those courses profile well vs Harbor Town. Let’s see if that trend holds true after his T18 at Augusta last week, and he can get his second win this season.

Longshot

Iain MacMillan: Daniel Berger +9800 (DraftKings)

Don’t let the fact that Daniel Berger missed the cut at the Masters scare you away from betting on him this week. There have been plenty of winners of this event who failed to make the cut the week before at Augusta. What's more important is that Berger has finished third at this event twice already, and he has a runner-up finish this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Berger’s game fits this course well. He's 27th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, and he’s eighth in the field in strokes-gained approach over the past three months. He’s worth a sprinkle at 98-1.

Brian Kirschner: Daniel Berger +9800 (DraftKings)

Berger almost won at Bay Hill a month ago and, since then, has struggled, but I am willing to take the plunge at 90/1. Dan has been solid around this track with two T3s in his last four trips. I think the iron play will come back, and he will contend for back-to-back years.

Brad Thomas: Ryo Hitsatune +8800 (DraftKings)

T13, T30, and T8. The recent performances from Hitsastune. In two of those, he gained 5.0 and 6.97 strokes on approach. He should be dialed in here. He’s not too far from his first PGA TOUR win. It could be this week, and his price is great.

Byron Lindeque: Brian Harman +7800 (without Scottie - DraftKings)

Cody Williams: Daniel Berger +9800 (DraftKings)

Berger’s injuries interrupted a run at Harbour Town of Top 25 finishes, but he got right back on the horse in 2025 when he returned with a T3 finish. His iron play is sharp right now, ranking sixth in the field in strokes-gained over the last 24 rounds, and he’s been accurate off the tee as well. He’s playing way too well for this event specifically to be at 98/1.

Brian Giuffra: Chris Gotterup +5500 (FanDuel)

I know it’s hard to win three times on Tour in one season, but these odds scream value on a guy who should fit perfectly at Harbor Town GC. Gotterup is 16th on Tour in total shots gained and Top 25 in shots between 125-170 yards. He’s also making over four birdies per round. This is a target golf course. Gotterup has become somewhat of a specialist in that market. I’ll roll with the breakout season continuing here.

First-Round Leader

Iain MacMillan: Maverick McNealy +4000 (DraftKings)

Maverick McNealy has brought his best stuff in the opening round of tournaments this season, ranking third on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average at 68.33. He’s coming off a T18 finish at the Masters, and he returns to an event he finished T4 at in 2021 and T3 last season. Let’s bet on him getting off to a hot start on Thursday.

Brian Kirschner: Ludvig Aberg +2900 (DraftKings)

I think asking Ludvig to contend three weeks in a row at The Masters was a tall task. I am willing to buy after a down week. I think FRL is the best market for this golfer as he is always open to shooting a low one. He has a top 10 in the past here and certainly likes the place.

Brad Thomas: Scottie Scheffler +1300

Finally! Finally, Scheffler had a good Thursday round at the Masters. If his Thursday woes are behind him, he should come out blazing.

Byron Lindeque: Russell Henley +2900 (DraftKings)

Cody Williams: Scottie Scheffler +1300 (FanDuel)

Is there a chance that Scottie Scheffler had a true “Found it!” moment entering the weekend at Augusta? Yep. That also means there’s a chance he just shows up and boat-races the field this week at the Heritage. I think if that’s the case, we see him bolt out of the gate and set the pace, so I’ll take the better number on FRL than betting him outright.

Brian Giuffra: Chris Gotterup +4500 (DraftKings)

If you like Gotterup to win, you should LOVE him on FRL too. He leads the PGA Tour in first-round scoring, averaging a 67.67 in nine starts this year. That’s over a half stroke better than the next closest player. I would hate to miss out on a FRL, and then he doesn’t win. If he’s going to do either, I want some action.

Prop Bet

Iain MacMillan: Matt Wallace Top 30 +170 (DraftKings)

The last time we saw Matt Wallace tee it up was at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished T2 while gaining +1.52 strokes per round with his irons. He’s already a great fit for Harbour Town based on his driving accuracy, but if he can strike the ball as he did in Texas, there’s no reason why he can’t finish in the top 30 this week.

Brian Kirschner: Scottie Scheffler Top 5 -120 (DraftKings)

No real explanation needed, he’s the best golfer in the world and has won here before. I see no reason with his strong iron play that he cannot finish in the top 5 this week. He is likely going to win this event by 7.

Brad Thomas: Chris Gotterup Top 20 +195 (DraftKings)

I think Gotterup is somehow undervalued in the market and underappreciated by sports bettors. All he does is win, contend, and gain a ton of strokes. It’s a limited field, so this number should be closer to +130. I’ll bite at these odds.

Byron Lindeque: Jacob Bridgeman Top 20 +125

Cody Williams: Matt Fitzpatrick Top 10 incl ties +140 (BetMGM)

We’re staying a bit conservative, but Fitzpatrick is a winner here from back in 2023, and is now coming in as one of the best ball-strikers in terms of recent form, especially when you back pure accuracy with Fairways Gained into the mix. Whether or not he scores enough to win scares me, but plus money for a Top 10 I can feel pretty confidently this week.

Brian Giuffra: Chris Gotterup Top 20 +135 (FanDuel)

No explanation needed. I’m all in on my fellow New Jersey native. Do it for the Gaden State!

Winning Score Prediction

Iain MacMillan: -18

Brian Kirschner: -15

Brad Thomas: -17

Byron Lindeque:-17

Cody Williams: -16

Brian Giuffra: -17



Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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