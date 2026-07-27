Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Athletics return home for a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox starting on Monday night.

The A’s won their series openers in Arizona and Minnesota before dropping the final two games of each of those sets. They got even worse news over the weekend with Shea Langeliers landing on the injured list with what could very well be a season-ending knee injury.

The Red Sox saw their historic winning streak end last week in their series finale against the Orioles, then they took two of three against the Blue Jays.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Athletics on Monday, July 27.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (-116)

Athletics +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Red Sox -185

Athletics +152

Total

9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.31 ERA)

Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.75 ERA)

Payton Tolle is looking to bounce back from allowing four runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings against the Orioles last time out. He had allowed just one run on five hits in 9.2 innings in his previous two starts.

Jack Perkins has been up and down recently for the A’s, and the ups haven’t been particularly high. He allowed three and two runs in five innings in two of his last three starts, yielding seven runs in 3.2 innings at home in between.

Red Sox vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCSCA

Red Sox record: 54-50

Athletics record: 44-61

Red Sox vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Perkins OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-125)

Perkins has allowed 47 earned runs in 62.2 innings across 25 games (seven starts) this season. That includes 27 ER in 31.2 innings as a starter and 20 ER in 31 innings as a reliever.

The right-hander has allowed OVER 2.5 earned runs in six of his seven starts, and the lone two-run outing came on the road.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox have been the best team in baseball over the last few weeks, and the A’s, well, they’ve been on the opposite end of things.

The A’s are just 13-24 vs. LHP (31-37 vs. RHP) on the season, and they’re even worse at home (20-30) than on the road (24-31).

Give me Boston to win in blowout fashion tonight in Sacramento.

Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-116)

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