Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The Boston Red Sox and Athletics wrap up a four-game set on Thursday night in Sacramento.

The Red Sox won the opener and last night’s game by a final score of 4-2, with the A’s getting a 4-3 win in between.

That was the lone win for the Athletics in their last five games, though, and they’re 2-6 in their last eight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Athletics on Thursday, July 30.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (-112)

Athletics +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Red Sox -185

Athletics +152

Total

10 (Over -112/Under -107)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (12-2, 2.78 ERA)

Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.74 ERA)

Sonny Gray is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings against Toronto last time out. It was his first time allowing more than three runs in a game since April, and he had allowed just four runs in 32.1 innings across his previous five starts.

Mason Barnett will make his first start of the season after throwing 3.1 innings in bulk relief last time out. He allowed two runs to the Twins in that outing, and has yielded 11 runs in 9.1 innings this month.

Red Sox vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCSCA

Red Sox record: 56-51

Athletics record: 45-63

Red Sox vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Andruw Monasterio OVER 1.5 Bases (+120)

Andruw Monasterio has raised his batting average over 40 points this month, going 20 for 56 (.357) in July. He’s coming off a monster game in which he went 3 for 4 with a clutch home run.

Of Monasterio’s 20 hits this month, 11 have gone for extra bases. He also has five multi-hit contests in his last 17.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

I don’t want to lay the juice on the Red Sox, but I also don’t trust the A’s to score more than a few runs. So I’m going with the Red Sox team total tonight.

Boston has only scored 11 runs in three games in this series, but Barnett has been extremely hittable, and the A’s bullpen has the worst ERA in the league at 5.52.

Pick: Red Sox Team Total OVER 5.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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