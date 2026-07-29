Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

It’s another southpaw showdown in Sacramento as the Boston Red Sox and Athletics continue their four-game series.

Boston took the opener 4-2, but then lost 4-3 on Tuesday night.

That win ended a three-game losing streak for the A’s, who are still just 3-6 in their last nine games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Athletics on Wednesday, July 29.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+100)

Athletics +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Red Sox -156

Athletics +129

Total

10.5 (Over -116/Under -104)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.21 ERA)

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (5-4, 6.12 ERA)

Patrick Sandoval has been solid for the Sox in his first MLB starts in over two years. He’s allowed five runs on 19 hits in 14 innings, including 4.2 innings of shutout ball against the Blue Jays last time out.

Jacob Lopez had one of his best starts of the season last time out, allowing just one hit in five shutout innings against the Twins. He yielded two runs in 4.1 innings against the Nations in his previous outing.

Red Sox vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCSCA

Red Sox record: 55-51

Athletics record: 45-62

Red Sox vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Patrick Sandoval UNDER 15.5 Outs (-136)

Sandoval has yet to pitch more than five innings in his three starts this season, and I see that continuing at a hitter-friendly park in Sacramento.

The Red Sox would be smart to keep Sandoval on a short leash. He topped out at 84 pitches last time out against the Jays.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Boston has turned things around in July to improve to 55-51 overall and 30-22 on the road. The A’s are still just 45-62 on the season, and they’re only 21-31 at home.

The Red Sox are also 17-11 vs. LHP while the A’s are 14-25 vs. southpaws.

Give me Boston to bounce back in a big way tonight in Sacramento.

Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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