Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds: Blue Jays Will Upset Red Sox in Boston
The Toronto Blue Jays have let their strong start to their season get away from them. They're now 1-7 in their last eight games ahead of a midweek series against the Boston Red Sox, who are 16-14 on the year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game, including my best bets.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+120)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -135
- Blue Jays +114
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SN1, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Red Sox Record: 16-14
- Blue Jays Record: 13-15
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Garrett Crochet, LHP (2-2, 1.95 ERA)
- Toronto: TBA
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 0.5 Walks (+130) via DraftKings
Vladimir Gurerrero Jr. has had trouble with his bat this season, but he is still finding a way to get on base. He has drawn 16 walks in 28 games this season, the most on the Blue Jays by four. This isn't something that he had shown in his game in past seasons, but now that it's been a strong part of his game, let's take advantage of it as bettors. Garrett Crochet is coming off a performance where he allowed five walks to the Mariners.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting on the Blue Jays to pull off the upset tonight:
The Blue Jays' offense has been horrific of late, except for when they're facing lefties. Their OPS improves from .614 against right-handed pitchers to .807 against left-handed pitchers, a massive difference. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox.
Is that enough to convince me to back the Blue Jays as home underdogs? Absolutely.
