Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Both the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to slow starts in the 2026 season, and Boston has already made a major move to fire manager Alex Cora.

The Sox had a three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night, but they’ll look to win the rubber match of this early-week series with Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Oddsmakers have set Boston as a +109 underdog with righty Brayan Bello (9.00 ERA) on the mound against Toronto’s veteran left-handed Eric Lauer (6.75 ERA). Both of these starters have struggled in the 2026 season, which could lead to a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

After making the World Series in 2025, the Jays are looking to get back in the mix for the top spot in the AL East, but they have a lot of ground to make up with the New York Yankees (20-10) and Tampa Bay Rays (18-11) both off to fast starts in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this AL East showdown on April 29.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-194)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Red Sox: +109

Blue Jays: -131

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Boston: Brayan Bello (1-3, 9.00 ERA)

Toronto: Eric Lauer (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 3:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, NESN, Sportsnet One

Red Sox record: 12-18

Blue Jays record: 13-16

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Vladimir Guerrero to Hit a Home Run (+502)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Guerrero is wildly undervalued in this matchup:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn’t hit for a ton of power in the 2026 season, making him an extreme value at +502 to go deep on Wednesday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox.

Guerrero is still hitting .340 this season with an .888 OPS, so the power is going to come around at some point since he’s seen the ball so well. I think it could change in a favorable matchup with Boston’s Brayan Bello, who allowed five homers in his last start and has given up eight long balls in five starts this season.

Bello has a terrible 9.00 ERA, allowing 37 hits in 22.0 innings of work. He’s also struggled against Guerrero in his career.

The Blue Jays star is hitting .400 with a 1.153 OPS against Bello, going 12-for-30 with four doubles, two homers and 10 runs batted in.

At +502, Guerrero is certainly worth a dart throw in this series finale.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I’m fading both of these pitchers in the early innings on Wednesday, as both have been far too volatile to pick a side.

So, I’m taking the OVER in the first five innings of this matchup, with that total set at 4.5.

Bello has given 37 hits in 22 innings of work this season, allowing four or more runs in all but one of his starts. He allowed 13 hits and eight runs in his last outing, and the young right-hander ranks in the second percentile in expected ERA (8.28) and the sixth percentile in expected batting average against (.314) this season.

Lauer hasn’t been much better, allowing three or more runs in each of his last three outings. He has an expected ERA of 4.58 and ranks in the fourth percentile in ground-ball percentage, which could lead to a homer or two on the Boston side.

Both of these teams have struggled on offense – Boston is 21st in runs scored while Toronto is 27th – but these starters haven’t been able to slow anyone down so far in 2026. I expect a high-scoring game in the early frames on Wednesday.

Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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