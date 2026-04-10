Red Sox vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Boston Red Sox got off to a disappointing start to the season, but they've won two straight games to bring their record to 4-8 in hopes of finding some momentum.

They'll head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals in an interleague series starting on Friday night. The Cardinals are also riding a two-game win streak and are now sitting at 7-5 on the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+122)

Cardinals +1.5 (-145)

Moneyline

Red Sox -140

Cardinals +118

Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Boston: Connelly Early, LHP (0-0, 2.89 ERA)

St. Louis: Dustin May, RHP (0-2, 15.95 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Cardinals.TV

Red Sox record: 4-8

Cardinals record: 7-5

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Best Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+570)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Wilyer Abreu to go deep:

Wilyer Abreu has already hit three home runs this season, and he has a slugging percentage of .667. Tonight, he and the Boston Red Sox will take on Dustin May of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has had an abysmal start to his 2026 season. May has allowed two home runs in just 7.1 innings pitched for an ERA of 15.95. If his struggles continue tonight, look for Abreu to take advantage.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I think the Red Sox are far better than their early record shows, so it's time to buy low on them, especially with Connelly Early getting the start tonight against Dustin May, who has struggled significantly this season.

The Red Sox record may be bad, but they have an OPS of .666, only slightly behind the Cardinals at .685.

I'll back Boston as a road favorite tonight.

Pick: Red Sox -140 via Caesars

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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