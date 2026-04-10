Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Josh Bell's Hot Start to Continue)

There's no better way to start the weekend than to cash in on a few home run bets, so that's exactly what we're going to try to do today.

Let's take a look at my top three home run bets for Friday night's action.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Colt Keith Home Run (+590)

Josh Bell Home Run (+570)

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+570)

Colt Keith Home Run (+590)

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Miami Marlins tonight, who are rolling with Chris Paddack as their starter. Paddack has allowed two home runs already this season, across just 8.2 innings pitched. Last year, he had one of the highest home run rates in baseball, allowing 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched.

To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on Colt Keith to hit a home run. He's leading the Tigers in slugging percentage so far this season at .500. He has yet to hit his first home run, but he's shown some significant power, so his first dinger of the season is going to come sooner rather than later.

Josh Bell Home Run (+570)

Josh Bell has gotten off to another hot start to his 2026 campaign. He's leading the Twins in batting average (.317) and home runs (3), while also sporting an impressive slugging percentage of .634. He and the Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays, who are rolling with Patrick Corbin as their starter. He's making his first start of the 2026 season, but he has given up plenty of home runs over the past few years, never having a home run rate lower than 1.2 per nine innings pitched since the 2019 season.

Let's bet on Bell to get his fourth homer of the season.

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+570)

Wilyet Abreu has already hit three home runs this season, and he has a slugging percentage of .667. Tonight, he and the Boston Red Sox will take on Dustin May of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has had an abysmal start to his 2026 season. May has allowed two home runs in just 7.1 innings pitched for an ERA of 15.95. If his struggles continue tonight, look for Abreu to take advantage.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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